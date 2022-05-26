Rock Garage Offers Lessons For All Ages This Summer

Summer is nearly here, and what better way to celebrate than to learn to 'rock out' with lessons from Rock Garage. Whether you want to learn a new skill or improve on skills you already have, Rock Garage, located in Castleton on the northside of Indianapolis, can help you achieve your goals whatever they may be.

Rock Garage provides you with expert lessons and also invites you to become a part of the musical excitement in Indy! How do they do this? As you progress in your musical expertise, Rock Garage partners you up to others and you form a band. The bands formed then perform at venues and events all around Central Indiana.

"Rock Garage is about working with musicians, both young and experienced, who want to realize their dream of performing on stage," said Dave Foellinger, co-owner of Rock Garage.

"Our program is designed to make that happen. We've built a system of instruction, rehearsal, and performance second to none!"

Rock Garage has both youth and adult bands, with members ranging from their pre-teens to their mid-seventies! All lessons and band assignments are open to both adults and children.

Rock Garage's program is built upon the principles of band chemistry, live experience, and having a good time. Members take lessons, then are placed into bands. The members continue under the guidance of one of the professional music directors at Rock Garage. They can create their own music and then they take the stage and 'rock out'.

Those wanting to take lessons can do so either online or in-person. Lessons are available in guitar, bass, drums, ukulele, mandolin, banjo, and vocals.

Click here for more information on how to join Rock Garage.

The following are some of the teachers you might meet at Rock Garage. Preston Nash is one of the leading musician educators and has been playing drums for nearly 40 years. As an educator, Nash has been teaching music since the early 1990s, privately as well as at the high school and collegiate level. In 2011, he started the award-winning Ash Rock Program at Sam Ash Music and in 2020 he co-founded Rock Garage. He has earned three degrees in music, including a Master's Degree in Music Theory/Composition from Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Teaching for 25 years and playing guitar for 36 years, John Frye is well versed in all styles of music and has an extensive knowledge of music theory as well. Frye has a wide range of musical influences spanning many different genres and styles, with his biggest guitar influences being Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page. Frye believes the most important aspect of teaching and playing is to simply have fun and enjoy playing the music you love.

Giving instruction on vocals, Amanda Tewell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Vocal Performance. She engages audiences and fellow artists during performances with her passion and confidence, her versatility in vocal range and genres, along with her dedication to her continuing training and experience. Amanda not only pursues her passion, she advocates and supports others to pursue music and voice education.

Eric Jones has been playing drums for over 40 years, Jones has played with over 200 bands and also plays Ludwig drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Remo drumheads, Vater sticks, and Gibson banjos. He has toured the U.S. and has played in Europe. His credits include playing for Lindsay Lohan and he has worked in the studio or live with many established artists such as Black Eyed Peas, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dog, and many others.

Jones is a graduate of the Percussion Institute of Technology at Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA. He has been teaching privately for 25 years.

Cassandra Hustedt is an Indianapolis-based singer/ songwriter with over ten years of teaching and pedagogical experience, Hustedt is trained in classic, contemporary, and musical theatre. Her teaching philosophy - "Whether you want to sing back up, be a font-of-band rock star, or just become a better musician - getting to know your voice is so important! Unlike other musical lessons, singing is your internal instrument. We will learn to identify the different "tools" you have in your voice during lessons, recognize that feeling, and use it to approach any song you want to learn. Along the way, I will make sure you gain confidence and embrace your unique voice! I can't wait to work with you!"