OLIVER! Set To Open At South Bend Civic Theatre

Jun. 24, 2019  

In Victorian London, young orphan Oliver Twist searches for a home, a family, and - most importantly - love. When Oliver escapes the workhouse where he was abandoned, he is swept into London's dark underworld. The boy finds violence, theft, and friends in the charasmatic Fagin and his gang of pickpockets.

However, not everyone is so welcoming. Soon, Oliver is caught in the middle of a deadly situation. "Consider yourself at home" this summer with South Bend Civic Theatre's production of the Broadway classic, Oliver!

Friday, 7/12 at 7:30pm, Saturday, 7/13 at 7:30pm, Sunday, 7/14 at 2:00pm, Wednesday, 7/17 at 7:30pm (FREE CHILD CARE)* Friday, 7/19 at 7:30pm, Saturday, 7/20 at 7:30pm, Sunday, 7/21 at 2:00pmFriday, 7/26 at 7:30pm, Saturday, 7/27 at 7:30pm

*FREE CHILD CARE is available at the theatre for the duration of Wednesday evening's show on a limited first-come, first-served basis. Please call the CIVIC Box Office at 574.234.1112 to reserve a spot for your child or children.



