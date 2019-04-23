Nicole Scimeca Will Lead MATILDA at Wagon Wheel Center For the Arts

Broadway performer, Chicago native Nicole Scimeca has been cast in title role of Matilda at Wagon Wheel Center for the Performing Arts The Wagon Wheel Center for the Performing Arts announces the casting of Nicole Scimeca in the title role of Matilda in the June production.

Scimeca was last seen in the original Broadway cast of Anastasia as principals Little Anastasia and Prince Alexei Romanov. Nicole Scimeca, a Chicago native, made her professional theatre debut at age 6 in the Sound of Music at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The high profile production starred both Billy Zane and Jenn Gambatese. She was also cast locally as Little Cosette in the Jeff Award winning Les Miserables at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. She went on to the national tour of How The Grinch Stole Christmas as Cindy Lou Who (Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.) Her most recent theatre being the Hartford Stage and Broadway runs of Anastasia. She left the production in New York last July to film a recurring role in the Netflix series Messiah to be released later in 2019.

Matilda will begin its summer run on June 5 and continue until June 15. The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts seats 842 in the round and is located in Warsaw, Indiana. To purchase tickets, call the Wagon Wheel ticket office at 574-267-8041 or online at www.wagonwheelcenter.org





