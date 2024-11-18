MEAN GIRLS Comes To Fox Performing Arts Center This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild will presentÂ MEAN GIRLSâ€”the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit 2004 Paramount Pictures film. This production is part of the 24â€“25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage Dec. 30â€“31, 2024.

MEAN GIRLSÂ features a book by nine-time Emmy AwardÂ®Â winnerÂ Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy AwardÂ®Â winnerÂ Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony AwardÂ®Â nomineeÂ Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony AwardÂ®Â winnerÂ Casey Nicholaw.

MEAN GIRLSÂ opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at theÂ August Wilson Theatre,Â following its world premiere at theÂ National TheatreÂ in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Reginaâ€™s reign, she learns the hard way that you canâ€™t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced byÂ Atlantic Records, is now available.

Tickets toÂ MEAN GIRLSÂ are available for purchase atÂ BroadwayAtTheFox.comÂ andÂ Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contactingÂ Groups@ATGuild.org.Â

