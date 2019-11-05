ELF: THE MUSICAL To Premiere at South Bend Civic Theatre
This family musical brings the 2003 movie to a new level with cheerful, Christmas-infused songs. Buddy always believed he was like every other elf in Santa's workshop, despite his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities. When Buddy discovers he is actually a human, he decides to make a change. As he travels to New York City in search of his long-lost dad and his true identity, Buddy will discover many new things and save Christmas in the process. MUSIC BY Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. Book Adapted BY BOB MARLIN AND THOMAS MERLIN.
DIRECTOR
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Andy Jennings
CHOREOGRAPHER
THE CAST
Buddy - Braden Allison
Jovie - Zoe Sharrock
Walter Hobbs - Steve Zebell
Emily Hobbs - TBD
Michael Hobbs - Brayden Goddard
Deb - Kiana Blake
Manager - Justin Green
Mr. Greenway - Larry Putt
Santa Claus - Dave Fordyce
Charlie - Daniel Grey
Schwanda - Annie Romano
Sam - John Janicijevic
Sarah - Laurel Blankenship
Chadwick - Justin Green
Matthews - Derek Bacon
ADMISSION
$27 (Premium), $25 (Standard), and $20 for students 18 and under
*FREE CHILD CARE is available at the theatre for the duration of Wednesday evening's show on a limited first-come, first-served basis. Please call the CIVIC Box Office at 574.234.1112 to reserve a spot for your child or children.