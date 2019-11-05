ELF: THE MUSICAL To Premiere at South Bend Civic Theatre

This family musical brings the 2003 movie to a new level with cheerful, Christmas-infused songs. Buddy always believed he was like every other elf in Santa's workshop, despite his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities. When Buddy discovers he is actually a human, he decides to make a change. As he travels to New York City in search of his long-lost dad and his true identity, Buddy will discover many new things and save Christmas in the process. MUSIC BY Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. Book Adapted BY BOB MARLIN AND THOMAS MERLIN.

DIRECTOR

Alan Price

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Andy Jennings

CHOREOGRAPHER

Lincoln Wright

THE CAST

Buddy - Braden Allison

Jovie - Zoe Sharrock

Walter Hobbs - Steve Zebell

Emily Hobbs - TBD

Michael Hobbs - Brayden Goddard

Deb - Kiana Blake

Manager - Justin Green

Mr. Greenway - Larry Putt

Santa Claus - Dave Fordyce

Charlie - Daniel Grey

Schwanda - Annie Romano

Sam - John Janicijevic

Sarah - Laurel Blankenship

Chadwick - Justin Green

Matthews - Derek Bacon

ADMISSION

$27 (Premium), $25 (Standard), and $20 for students 18 and under

*FREE CHILD CARE is available at the theatre for the duration of Wednesday evening's show on a limited first-come, first-served basis. Please call the CIVIC Box Office at 574.234.1112 to reserve a spot for your child or children.





