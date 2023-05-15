Cast Set For ROSEMARY & TIME as Part of the Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series

Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has announced the cast for the next in their LabSeries, Rosemary & Time, which will be presented on Saturday, May 20, at 2 pm at the Carmel Clay Public Library.

Synopsis: Rosemary & Time is the story of a woman struggling with early-onset Alzheimer's. When her daughters come home for Thanksgiving, she is forced to face the fact that she is losing her grip on reality. Experiencing Act 1 from Rosemary's perspective, the audience goes along for the ride as she forgets recipes, names, and faces. Rosemary will eventually have to ask herself, is she made up of her memories or is she still herself when all her memories are gone? When the time comes, will Rosemary be able to let go?

PLAYWRIGHT - Emma S. Rund

DIRECTOR - Matthew Reeder

STAGE MANAGER - Kevin Casey

Cast:

ROSEMARY - Judy Fitzgerald

SOPHIA - Diana O'Halloran

DANIELLE - Emily Bohannon

MICHAEL - Jack Ducat

The show is free, however you should reserve your spot at Click Here.

As part of this unique experience, you will hear from creator Emma S. Rund, as well as those acting in the production, and be able to ask some questions of your own.

The LabSeries began as a way for ATI to nurture new plays and playwrights. Each season, ATI chooses 3 plays and playwrights who enjoy an intensive weekend of work shopping, discussion, and development with a cast of professional actors and directors in a creative laboratory setting. ATI and the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation formed a partnership earlier this year. The two organizations share similar mission statements - to engage, inspire lifelong discovery and learning, to provide enriching social and cultural experiences and to entertain.

The location of the performance is the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 East Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032.

Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, ATI is now in their 18th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.

To check out their upcoming shows and other programs, visit their website at atistage.org. To learn more about the Carmel Clay Library Foundation and all of their programs, visit their website at www.carmelclaylibrary.org/foundation.