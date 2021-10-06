Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey Announced At Richmond Shakespeare

Oct. 6, 2021  

Richmond Shakespeare Festival presents BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey, written & Performed by Debra Ann Byrd, Founding Artistic Director of New York's Harlem Shakespeare Festival.

Becoming Othello is a personal, poignant and powerful story of perseverance, tragedy, triumph-and ultimately unconditional love. A victory story of making it against all odds.

Through rhyme, meter, moving multimedia images, lyrical language, and soulful songs, this choreo-poem chronicles the life of classical actress, Debra Ann Byrd; her trials and triumphs with race and the classics; and her gender-flipped journey on the road to becoming Shakespeare's noble flawed general Othello.

For tickets go to www.richmondshakes.org and click on the Becoming Othello link.


