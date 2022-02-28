Actors Theatre Of Indiana Presents ALMOST ELTON JOHN, March 18

Craig A. Meyer is considered to be the best Elton John tribute artist around. Meyer will bring his strong vocals and amazing talent to The Palladium, part of The Center for the Performing Arts, in Carmel, IN on March 18, 2022. His international hit show "Remember When Rock Was Young - The Elton John Tribute" will take place at 8 p.m.

Actors Theatre of Indiana is excited to be able to bring this great talent to Central Indiana. Meyer will take you on a spectacular musical journey celebrating the decades of chart-topping hits of Elton John. He, along with The Rocket Band, will perform songs like "Bennie and the Jets," "Philadelphia Freedom," "Crocodile Rock," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Candle in the Wind."

This is a true celebration of the character, costumes and charisma of the famed pianist and singer. Meyer's fully produced show has captivated audiences around the world.

The following link gives you a one-minute preview of what you can expect from the show:

https://vimeo.com/279377183?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=21653142

Craig A Meyer has traversed all four corners of the entertainment industry, making strong impressions in theatre, film, television and music. On Broadway, Meyer created the role of Clinton Badger in MGM's classic Meet Me In St Louis and toured nationally in Cats as Skimbleshanks.

Meyer worked with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Other television and film appearances include guest starring roles on "Necessary Roughness," "Will & Grace," "Good Morning Miami," "Family Law," "General Hospital," and "Fernwood 2Nite."

Meyer's film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noise with Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.

Meyer has headlined for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Regent Cruises around the world. He has also toured internationally and recorded with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli.

Manilow stated, "Craig A Meyer is one of the most talented people I have ever worked with. He can do anything!"

Throughout Meyer's career, he was repeatedly approached about his striking resemblance to Elton John and his uncanny ability to sound like the rock and roll legend. Meyer was eventually persuaded to expand his repertoire and began impersonating Sir Elton John.

And now, Actors Theatre of Indiana is thrilled to be a part of Meyer's return to Carmel. Meyer is a graduate of Carmel High School class of 1981.

Actors Theatre of Indiana is an award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company and is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. ATI is now in their 17th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.

"Remember When Rock Was Young - The Elton John Tribute" is presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana and is sponsored by The City of Carmel, Current, Jill Zaniker and Jeff & Shari Worrell.

As the pandemic continues, ticket buyers agree to follow all health and safety protocols in The Center's venues, including face coverings and proof of vaccination or testing. You can visit The Center for the Performing Art's website for more details at https://thecenterpresents.org/.

Tickets are available at The Actors Theatre website at atistage.org or by calling the Box Office at The Center for the Performing Arts at 317.843.3800.