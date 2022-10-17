Actors Theatre Of Indiana Announces Its Cast of VIOLET, Opening October 28

From the Tony Award-winning composer of Fun Home comes a powerhouse Broadway musical. When Violet hops onto a Greyhound bus traveling across Arkansas towards a miracle in Tulsa, it turns into the journey of a lifetime. Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced their next production - Violet. A moving musical featuring show-stopping anthems, ranging from American-roots to folk to gospel. This show which runs October 28 to November 13, 2022 at The Studio Theatre, located on the campus of The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. From Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Shrek) and book and lyrics by the acclaimed Brian Crawley (A Little Princess) this is a powerhouse piece of theatre! Astounding critics and audiences alike! Everything about "Violet" is extraordinary, you'll never regret taking the ride. Set in 1964 in the Deep South during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement, this deeply stirring musical follows the growth and enlightenment of a bitter, young, disfigured woman. In hopes that a TV evangelist can cure her, she embarks on a journey by bus from her sleepy North Carolina town to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Along the way, she meets a young black soldier who teaches her about beauty, love, courage and what it means to be an outsider. This Tony Award winning show's score is made up of Bluegrass, Rhythm & Blues and Country. This is a beautiful musical with a beautiful message. It's an energetic, toe-tapping show, not to be missed. The show is recommended for mature audiences. Meet the outstanding, talented cast below. You can plan to meet them in person, as well as ask questions by joining the talkback production on November 6.

Quincy Carman is so excited to be making her debut on the ATI stage! She's a fourth grader at College Wood Elementary here in Carmel. After several years of musical theatre classes at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Quincy was thrilled to become a resident member of the Jr. Civic Company this year. She was most recently seen in their productions of The Little Mermaid and Frozen Jr. Other favorite roles include Tippi in Q Artistry's production of The Fowl at the District Theatre and Tigger in Roots Theatre's production of Winnie the Pooh. When not being a typical tween, devouring YouTube videos and Tik Toks, Quincy can be found on the soccer fields, basketball courts, playing piano and hanging with her favorite pals. Eric Olson is thrilled to return to ATI, having previously appeared in The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Cabaret. He spend two years as Houdini in the First National Tour of Ragtime, has appeared off-Broadway, and in regional theaters across America and Europe, including Goodspeed Opera House, Trinity Repertory Company, Sacramento Music Circus, The Kennedy Center and Disney's Hyperion. In Indiana, Eric has appeared with Cardinal Stage, Phoenix Theatre, HART and others. His shows have included Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Starcatcher, Avenue Q and many more. Film credits include Garry Marshall's Raising Helen, Rosie's Rescue, and The Shower Singer. Up next for him is Elf with Constellation Stage and Screen and the feature film Last Shift, due in theaters in 2023.

Luke Weber is delighted to be making his debut with ATI. This summer, Luke played Sam in Lusty Lil's Lil-abration! at Cedar Point. He most recently played Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight in Buffalo, NY. Luke graduated from Texas Tech University with his BFA in Musical Theatre. Some of his past credits include Gabe in Next to Normal, Greg Wilhote in Hands on a Hardbody, and Andrew Jackson in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He currently lives in New York City. Winner of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Musical Theatre Fellowship. See more at luke-weber.com.

Cody Stiglich is excited for Violet to be his first fully staged roduction at ATI. He was previously seen as Michael Tobias in a reading of Mr. Confidential as a part of ATI's Lab Series. A few of his favorite roles that he has performed are Theo in American Idiot, J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Brad in The Rocky Horror Show. When he's not on stage, Cody focuses on growing his skills as a playwright.

Sydney Howard is so excited to be making her debut at ATI in a dream role. Originally from Rochester, NY, Sydney studied Music Theatre at Baldwin Wallace University. She currently lives in NYC, where she works as a voice teacher while pursuing a career in theatre. Some favorite past roles include the revised world premiere of Jane Eyre The Musical (Jane/Helen U/S), Dogfight (Rose), Kinky Boots (Lauren), and Next to Normal (Natalie).

Matt Branic is thrilled to be at ATI for Violet! He has appeared in theater productions throughout the Indianapolis area, including Beef and Boards Dinner Theater (Hairspray's Corny Collins), Indiana Repertory Theater (A Little Night Music as Frid), and the Booth Tarkington Theater (Les Miserables as Valjean). He received an Encore Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his portrayal of Huck in Big River at Footlite Musicals, and a nomination for "Best Supporting Actor in a Musical playing Tobias in the St. Petersburg Opera's Sweeney Todd. Additional musical theatre credits include Rent (Roger), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), and A Little Night Music (Henrik). Matt has appeared on the pops stage as a featured soloist with Cleveland, Baltimore, and Long Beach symphony orchestras in The Beat Goes On: Music of the Baby Boomers, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in The 1950's: The Golden Age of Black and White, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in A Yuletide Celebration, and Hello Dolly! in Concert starring Sandi Patty and Gary Beach. Maurice Aimé Green is hpnored, excited, and delighted to be making his debut at ATI with Violet. Previous credits include Utah Shakespeare Festival (King Lear, All's Well that Ends Well, Trouble in Mind), Great River Shakespeare Festival (Romeo and Juliet), and Nevada Conservatory Theatre (Little Shop of Horrors, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Legally Blonde the Musical). Green was featured in the companies for premiere musical workshops at Philadelphia's Polyphone Festival of New Musicals (The Real Whisper) and the Las Vegas Composer's Showcase (Angel of Arkansas). On television, he was featured in this year's opening segment for the NFL Draft in his hometown of Las Vegas. Continue to follow Green's adventures on Instagram @_ MA.Green.

Alex Campea is thrilled to make his ATI debut with Violet. An actor from Chicago, some of Alex's favorite roles include: George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life (Memories Ballroom), Lewis in Pippin (Skylight Music Theater), Ernie da Moocher in Guys on Ice (Palace Theater), and Hunter in Stars Behind the Clouds (Dirty Feet Films). Alex has also been a company member with Northern Sky Theater for 8 years, bringing over 10 original roles to life as part of their New Works Initiative. IG: @thealexcampea, TikTok: @alexcampea.

Tiffany Gilliam is excited to work with ATI for the first time. She is an actress, singer and commercial model who is a native of Indianapolis, IN. Her recent productions include Fugitive Songs: A Song Cycle with Summer Stock Stage, a featured artist in The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's Symphony on the Prairie, as well as IPL's Yuletide Celebration for several years.

Tiffanie Bridges is ecstatic and grateful to be on the ATI stage with this amazing cast! Best known for her role as Professional Woman in the Off-Broadway comedic hit, Menopause the Musical, Tiffanie has also graced stages at Carmel Repertory, Phoenix Theatre, and Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Most recently she appeared as Medda Larkin in their production of Newsies in 2021. You may have seen her in many quirky productions with Q Artistry, or you may have run into her on the fringe circuit with her one-woman extravaganza, "Is That Your Reel Hair?" as well. . A love and passion to bring stories to life on the stage will always shine bright in Tiffanie's heart.