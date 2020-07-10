ANDREACLES to Premiere at SouthGate Church

ANDREACLES, presented at SouthGate Church, is a contemporary musical drama based on Aesop's fable 'Androcles and the Lion'. The show follows an enslaved Roman boy's spiritual journey during a rebellion against the tyrannical emperor, Nero. Featuring the first book and score by Braden Allison, the premiere of this unique and thought-provoking production will hit South Bend, IN in July of 2020.

Details:

DIRECTOR

Braden Allison 574-339-7266

THE CAST

Andreacles - Richard Allen III

Priscilla - Natalie Rarick

Malachi - Braden Allison

Cassius - Mark Torma

Nero - Nick Rogers

Augustina - Kyrrah White

Blake Allison - The Lion

Josh Ingle - Guard

Madison Jackson - Mother

ADMISSION

$5

PERFORMANCES

Friday, 07/31 at 7:30pm

Saturday, 08/01 at 7:30pm

WEBSITE:

https://airsoarer.github.io/Andreacles/html/index.html

Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You