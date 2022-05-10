ANASTASIA is Coming to South Bend This June

The American Theatre Guild will present the South Bend engagement of the new Broadway musical ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage June 24-26, 2022.

Tickets to ANASTASIA can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 24, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 2022 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast includes Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler and Lauren Teyke.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony AwardÂ® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.

The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than 3 years before expanding it's global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams," "Still" and "My Petersburg."

For more information, visit AnastasiaTheMusical.com

Please Note: BroadwayInSouthBend.com and The Morris PAC Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IS BACK IN SOUTH BEND SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Become a fan of Broadway in South Bend by following them on social media:

â€¢ Facebook: BroadwayInSouth Bend

â€¢ Twitter: @BwaySouthBend

â€¢ Instagram: @BwaySouthBend

A NOTE ABOUT YOUR THEATER RETURN: For information regarding Health and Safety protocols, please visit BroadwayInSouthBend.com. Please check the website frequently for the most up-to-date information. Thank you for your continued support during this time.