Theatre Arts in Observatory Announces Postponement Of Live Performances At Theatre Arts For 2020

Theatre Arts in Observatory, Cape Town, has today (26 November) announced that all scheduled live performances at the venue for the rest of 2020 have been postponed. The call was made following the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

"It was a difficult decision but with the resurgence of the spread of the Coronavirus in the Western Cape, we are postponing all live performances at Theatre Arts scheduled for the rest of 2020, and hope to present them again early next year," says Caroline Calburn Director of Theatre Arts.

"This includes our final production in the Creating Theatre in the Age of Coronaseries, MURMURATIONS, created by Megan Furniss and Louise Westerhout, which was to run next week. They have been working on a very special physically distanced theatre experience, with a different theme each night, and we look forward to welcoming audiences back next year to enjoy this new work."

"We have had a wonderful response to the concept of creating a series of physically distanced theatre productions, and will be looking at doing a similar season next year."

Renowned as an inclusive, accessible platform for artists to develop new work, lockdown was no exception, and Theatre Arts once again championed an innovative campaign with the Creating Theatre in the Age of Coronaseries. A call was made for artists to propose physically distanced performances. Five productions were selected for presentation and the programme featured a captivating range of dance, movement, theatre and installation.

