Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The State Theatre Strikes Collaboration With Ster-Kinekor To Exhibit Its Content

The collaboration comes as cinema giant SKT, and Africa's largest performance arts complex SAST, are both navigating their ways in the new normal.

May. 17, 2021  

The State Theatre Strikes Collaboration With Ster-Kinekor To Exhibit Its Content

The South African State Theatre and Ster-Kinekor Theatres have jointly announced a collaboration to screen theatre content in selected cinema complexes operated by SKT across the country, starting from June 2021.

The collaboration comes as cinema giant SKT, and Africa's largest performance arts complex SAST, are both navigating their ways in the new normal. The entertainment sector is the hardest hit by Covid-19 lockdown regulations which affect audience attendance that is central to the survival of both entities. This collaboration is proof that the social distance created by the pandemic has brought us all closer together than ever before.

"Whilst we are grappling with the pandemic, I believe this collaboration will change the performing arts game in South Africa, particularly that of theatre. Importantly, this collaboration gives us hope for the revival and future of theatre. Now you can access theatre in various parts of our country. Many thanks to Ster-Kinekor Theatres for this empowering contribution" says SAST's Artistic Director, Aubrey Sekhabi

Acting CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres, Motheo Matsau says "Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau is proud to collaborate with the South African State Theatre to expand our event cinema repertoire in South Africa to feature local productions from incredibly talented actors, performers, writers, producers and directors on the big screen. This will provide the rest of the country an opportunity to watch the State Theatre's productions they may have not ordinarily had the chance to see in the theatre itself."

SAST has selected a variety of theatre productions to showcase at SKT. The exact screening dates will be confirmed and communicated in due course. You will be kept posted!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli

Related Articles View More South Africa Stories
The Artscape Building To Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary Next Week Photo

The Artscape Building To Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary Next Week

LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K Will Be Performed at The Baxter This June Photo

LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K Will Be Performed at The Baxter This June

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE Will Be Performed at The Drama Factory on 30 May Photo

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE Will Be Performed at The Drama Factory on 30 May

South African Stars of Comedy and Magic Unite For Virtual College of Magic Fundraiser Show Photo

South African Stars of Comedy and Magic Unite For Virtual College of Magic Fundraiser Show


More Hot Stories For You

  • Main Street Theatre Works Will Present KING KONG For Drive-In Fundraiser Event This Week
  • SuperBad Theater Company Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • MY JEKYLL & HYDE Preview Available on Pay-Per-View as part of Placer Rep's Anniversary Fundraiser