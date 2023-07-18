THE WAITING GAME Comes to Cape Town Theatre Company Next Month

Cape Town Theatre Company returns with a brand new production set in the heart of Cape Town and the Muizenberg theatre community. The show is a riveting combination of heartfelt moments, action packed dance sequences and beautiful music all weaved together while taking the audience on a breath-taking journey of self-discovery, healing past traumas and simply finding the joy in everyday life. With a stellar cast of more than 17 performers and an original story set to music and dance, The Waiting Game asks those hard hitting questions we were all faced with after coming out of forced isolation and then having the want and need for human connection.

The story follows Skye, a sweet and over thinking actress, with big emotions, an over-abundance of energy and so much heart and Micha a frazzled, endearing, loyal and aspiring writer, who is in a slump after her book keeps getting rejected from publishing houses. Yearning for connection and waiting to find their way in the world, everything changes for good when the two of them meet and instantly become best friends, finding each other in the chaos of this new world. 

However, everything is not sunshine and roses, as Leonard Sinclaire, father of Skye, runs a ruthless political campaign against Jacks Frost, the partner of Micha, to become a prominent senator in power. Skye and Micha are then thrown in the middle of it all and have to navigate the turmoil set forth by their families. A turn of events set them on a brand new path and it suddenly forces them to question everything they hold dear. 

This sincere production is set to warm your heart, intrigue your mind and feed your soul as it explores the concept that we are all waiting for something. Perhaps a job offer to come in, for a doctor’s appointment, for good news, for bad news, to win the race or to find that lifelong connection - we are all waiting for something. The question is, how long are you willing to wait. 

The Waiting Game is the must-see theatre experience of 2023 and is not to be missed.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Cape Town Theatre Company is one of Cape Town’s most prolific creators of theatre within the city, and they are thrilled to bring this brand new production to the Western Cape. The Waiting Game is their latest musical exploration in this renowned company’s catalogue of work, and it sees the company returning to the newly managed Theatre now called The Wave Theatre, on 44 Long street and then traveling all the way to Muizenberg's much loved Masque Theatre. Following their magical production of The Secret Garden and their sold-out smash run of The Great Gatsby last year, this new production is set to leave a lasting impression.  

The Waiting Game

Dates: 10 August - 19 August 2023.

Running time: 2 hours 20 minutes  (with 20-minute interval)

 



