THE SYRINGA TEA Comes to The Drama Factory

As relevant today as it was for its debut 20 years ago, this rendition of The Syringa Tree is touchingly heartbreaking and beautiful. At its debut at the National Arts Festival this year, it received a Standard Bank Ovation Award and was heralded in the Spotlight newspaper as "fast paced and well polished."

Elizabeth Grace Is a privileged young girl growing up in Johannesburg. After her nanny, Salamina, gives birth to a daughter, Elizabeth and her family are responsible for keeping the baby hidden. As the story progresses, she begins to learn the harsh realities of the country in which she lives - a shocking repulsion from the innocence of childhood to the cruelty of growing up. Spanning several decades, The Syringa Tree tells the dramatic, heartbreaking and inspiring tale of a young woman's journey into adulthood. In this show, 6 year old Grace and 23 other characters are all played by one actor. Nancy Rademeyer.

Info: The Syringa Tree by Pamela Gien was first performed in 1999, is set in 1963, and now finds its revival in 2019. Yet, despite years of separation, it remains as relevant on its twentieth anniversary as it was when it was written.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/book19.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You