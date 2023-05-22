'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre

Performances run from the 24 August to 10 September 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
13th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Opens Today In Cape Town Photo 2 13th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Opens Today In Cape Town
Review: STRICTLY BRITISH at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun, High-Energy Ode to British Music Photo 3 Review: STRICTLY BRITISH at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun, High-Energy Ode to British Music
Review: THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape Is Visually and Vocally Exquisite Photo 4 Review: THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape Is Visually and Vocally Exquisite

Review: THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape Is Visually and Vocally Exquisite

South African singing sensation Belinda Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All* at the iconic Mandela Theatre from the 24 August to 10 September 2023. Last year's sold-out run exceeded all expectations, resulting in an unprecedented demand for tickets which led to the 2023 return season. To avoid disappointment, fans are encouraged to book sooner rather than later. Tickets on sale at Click Here

Belinda Davids, a RiSA chart-topping artist who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV's 'Showtime at the Apollo', 'Britain's Got Talent' and BBC1 TV's 'Even Better Than the Real Thing' will be performing a very special return season including additional songs from the Whitney Houston repertoire. The state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects together with mesmerising vocals by Belinda Davids brings Whitney Houston's musical legacy to life.

The Greatest Love of all is an acclaimed tribute show described as "mind-blowingly spot on". Critics and fans the world over hail this show an "entertainment spectacle". Broadway World says that Davids is a star in her own right; "she commands the stage and fills the space with her presence."

The vocal prowess of Belinda Davids continues to wow audiences across the world including the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and of course South Africa. "The high demand for tickets for last year's season was phenomenal. As soon as the shows sold out we were inundated with requests from fans were asking for a return season," says Xoliswa Nduneni -Ngema, Chief Executive Officer at Joburg City Theatres. "Belinda Davids will be back and we are privileged to host her return to the Joburg Theatre."

The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston's greatest hits including 'I Will Always Love You, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody, 'How Will I Know', 'One Moment in Time', 'I Have Nothing', 'Run to You', 'Didn't We Almost Have It All', 'Greatest Love of All', 'I'm Every Woman', 'Queen of the Night', 'Exhale (Shoop Shoop)', 'Million Dollar Bill' and more.

Belinda Davids was recently invited to audition at the Got Talent All-Stars competition held in Spain earlier this month. Featuring acts from shows such as America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, Belinda's "Golden Buzzer" moment is available on YouTube @gottalentespana or the website telecinco.es/gottalent/.


Belinda Davids in The Greatest Love of All continues to wow audiences in the across the globe as it gathers glowing reviews worldwide. Don't miss The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre. It's a hot, hot ticket! Book now, www.webtickets.co.za #TGLOA (*This production is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston).




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

HIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama Factory Photo
HIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama Factory

The Drama Factory will welcome back the phenomenal Bryan Miles with Hidden Senses.  This show sees Bryan sharing some of his unique skills with the audience.

Cape Town Operas Christine Bam Wins A FMR Bursary Trust Award Photo
Cape Town Opera's Christine Bam Wins A FMR Bursary Trust Award

Mezzo Soprano Christine Bam, a member of the Cape Town Opera Chorus, was named as a winner in the Classical Voice section in the the recent Fine Music Radio (FMR) Bursary Trust Awards held on 10 May 2023 at the Baxter Theatre.

International Mentalist Bryan Miles Returns To Cape Town Stage With Brand New Show HIDDEN Photo
International Mentalist Bryan Miles Returns To Cape Town Stage With Brand New Show HIDDEN SENSES

Cape Town audiences are set to be astounded by the incredible thought deception talents of global mentalism performer Bryan Miles at the prestigious The Drama Factory in his new show Hidden Senses from 9 to 10 June 2023!

Songmakers Guild Holds Popular Young Artists Concerts in Stellenbosch and Cape Town This W Photo
Songmakers' Guild Holds Popular Young Artists Concerts in Stellenbosch and Cape Town This Week

The Songmakers' Guild will present their annual Young Artists Concerts on 18 May 2023 at The Voorkamer in Stellenbosch and thereafter at 6 Spin Street on 19 May 2023. This year's concerts feature five exceptional singer-and-pianist duos, selected from a large pool of gifted young artists under the age of 32.


More Hot Stories For You

HIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama FactoryHIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama Factory
Cape Town Opera's Christine Bam Wins A FMR Bursary Trust AwardCape Town Opera's Christine Bam Wins A FMR Bursary Trust Award
International Mentalist Bryan Miles Returns To Cape Town Stage With Brand New Show HIDDEN SENSESInternational Mentalist Bryan Miles Returns To Cape Town Stage With Brand New Show HIDDEN SENSES
Songmakers' Guild Holds Popular Young Artists Concerts in Stellenbosch and Cape Town This WeekSongmakers' Guild Holds Popular Young Artists Concerts in Stellenbosch and Cape Town This Week

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE VISIGOTHS
Baxter Theatre (6/06-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You