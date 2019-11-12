THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO JAN COETZEE will Premiere at Alexander Bar and Theatre

The Gospel is a reworking of the Afrikaans play Al Julle Volke, which debuted in 2015 at the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival. It is a "soortvan" Passion Play that tells the story of a rural Afrikaans boy who believes he's been called upon by God to lead the Afrikaner to salvation. Three performers unravel Jan Coetzee's story by piecing together half-remembered scenes and testimonies that chronicle Afrikaner history and myth making. We get to know some of his so-called disciples, including the woman he fell in love with. The Gospel is a portrait of lost faith, changing times and a search for new identities.

"You can rest assured that the things you were led to believe are completely reliable."

The Gospel According to Jan Coetzee began life as an Afrikaans play written for KKNK 2015 (then titled Al Julle Volke). When writer/director Pretorius was approached by the Cape Town Edge team to submit a show for the National Arts Festival Fringe 2019 as part of their curated venue, he thought it would be a good time to revisit the project. After translating the piece, however, Pretorius decided to rewrite the play entirely as a satire on nationalism. Pretorius is joined by two exciting young actors - David Viviers (Macbeth, Klara Maas Se Hart is Gebreek) and Emma Kotze ( Oh Baby I'm A Wild One, Fototstaatmasjien) in this darkly comedic foray into political and historical satire.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Bar and Theatre by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount)

The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/The_Gospel

You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 6pm and Saturdays and Sundays 4pm.

For more info: 079 199 9078





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You