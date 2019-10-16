Sifiso Nene Will Debut One-Man Comedy Show In Cape Town Early Next Month

One of SA's most loved comedians, Sifiso Nene, is headed to Cape Town this November to debut a one-night only performance of his newest funny showcase, I HAVE NO CHOICE, which promises to leave audiences in stitches.

The Kwazulu-Natal-born stand-up comedian, actor and MC, is set to charm The Mother City comedy audiences at The Baxter Theatre on Saturday 2 November 2019, with his infectious humour and relatable jokes.

After captivating the Cape Town audiences night-after-night at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival in July, it is for this reason that he chose Cape Town has his city of choice to kick-start his new national tour: I HAVE NO CHOICE.

"I had a really amazing time in Cape Town in July, and I am looking forward to coming back to Cape Town in early November and sharing those stories on stage - uninterrupted. I can't wait to share my comedic views about ordinary South African stories, politics, as well as the diversities of culture, economic status and class in Mzansi," he shares.

Nene is no stranger in the comedy industry. He launched his career in 2009 when he won the first season of So You Think You Are Funny - which was a nationwide talent search for up and coming comedians on SABC1.

Since then, Nene has kept his winning streak alive, after winning the Comics Choice Awards in 2012 and 2013, in the Audience Choice category.

Nene says his one-man show in Cape Town is a true first for him.

"People should look forward to me performing a full show, that's going to be way longer than my usual 10-minute slots at various comedy shows and festivals."

He adds: "It's going to be dope, I've been writing this show for quite some time now and I am excited to finally share it with Cape Town first, and then the rest of SA."

Tickets for this much-anticipated show can be purchased via Webtickets at either www.webtickets.co.za, and are priced at R200 each. You may also book tickets directly from the Baxter Theatre via 0861 915 800 or http://www.baxter.co.za.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You