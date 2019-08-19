SKOP! Comes to The Drama Factory

A gem of a theatre experience that places one back in Paris in the 1930's with it's Moulin Rouge feel. A dark, sensual cabaret that deals with love and desire. Sjaka S. Septembir's storytelling style of spoken wordpoetry is woven together with the music of Gertjie Besselsen from Mr.Cat and The Jackle. Audiences are drawn into the world by the mesmerizing performance of the artist Isabelle Grobler. Sandra Temmingh has moulded three different worlds together with her strong directorial vision. Sjaka's poetry has left a mark on Afrikaans literature- being published widely and debated in all the National Afrikaans Newspapers.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/SJA1901.





