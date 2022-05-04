SASSY CLASSICS Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Join in for an afternoon of classical music. Sassy Classics will dazzle you with beautiful music. The performers are creative musicians who passionately work towards keeping classical music relevant to the times.

Kobie Du Plessis and Bradley Martin form a sensational duo, enchanting their listeners with the beautiful sounds of Harp and Violin. Portia Holmes celebrates the unique identity of the saxophone by playing unaccompanied. Her programme includes works such as Improvisation no. 3 by Ryō Noda. Anninge Kreft will present dramatic interpretations of Art Songs, giving the audience a deeper insight into the characters.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Anninge22