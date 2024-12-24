Review: THE NUTCRACKER at the the Artscape Theatre Centre Is a Lush, Festive Treat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In December 2022, I had the honour of seeing Veronica Paeper and Cape Town City Ballet’s THE NUTCRACKER. The same talented Production Team returns this season to stage this timeless ballet again. The result is just as beautiful as when I watched it two years ago.

While this year’s production takes place in the Theatre rather than the larger Opera House, the production does not lose any of the magic from the 2022 production.

The cast is spectacular. At the performance that I attended, Clara was played by Hannah Reinders; Fritz was played by Siyolise Moahloli; Shaun Nthangana portrayed the Rat King; Lêusson Muniz took the role of the Nutcracker Prince; Leanè Theunissen played the Snow Queen; and Hannah Ward took the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. All are superb.

I really enjoyed Reinders as Clara. Her technique is excellent and she stands out as a strong, young dancer. I also loved her characterisation, which really made “Clara” come to life.

It’s always difficult to single out performers, especially in a show like this where every dancer delivers. My favourite part of this ballet is always watching all the aspiring, little dancers – they are too cute and so dedicated. Congratulations to all these little dancers – who bring so much joy and energy to the Stahlbraum’s Christmas Party. I must comment on adorable little dancer, William Chitsike, who plays one of the children at the party. Although he was the smallest on stage, his performance is much bigger; I loved watching him.

Nthangana as the Rat King is fabulous. I loved his energy. His skill crafts a formidable antagonist to the Nutcracker. Kudos as well to all the little rats who so elegantly execute their choreography in what look like very warm (but such wonderful) costumes!

As always, the Snow Queen is enchanting. Theunissen’s pointe technique looks effortless and her pas de deux with the Nutcracker is magical.

And then, of course, there’s the Nutcracker (Muniz) and the Sugar Plum Fairy (Ward). Their various pas de deux in Act II are like watching a dream Muniz, who I watched in 2022, is a fantastic Nutcracker. His smooth and fluid performance is incredible, and his transformation from injured Nutcracker to elated Nutcracker Prince is nuanced and beautifully portrayed.

Ward, as the Sugar Plum Fairy, moves with precision, grace, and elegance. She dances en pointe for much of performance and her pirouettes are spectacular. Her pas de deux with Muniz exhibit some of the most mesmerising dances of the show.

All of the performers in the Land of Treats are superb as well. The unique and exciting choreography combined with the eye-catching costumes are just gorgeous. While I loved each performance, I think my favourite is the Gift of Coffee, performed by Isabella Redman and Caesar Elsner. They are exceptional, and Redman’s core-strength is a marvel.

Another highlight was the Gift of the Ornament, performed by Elvis Nonjeke, Uyathandwa Saphula, and Shaun Ntshangana. Their high-jumps and synchronicity are fantastic to watch.

As always, Marcel Meyer, as the mysterious Drosselmeyer, commands the stage, adding wonder and magic to the production.

Lastly, Cazalet's costumes and set design are outstanding, almost like characters themselves. Lush, multi-coloured, and sumptuous, they add to the sheer grandeur of the production.

The giant Christmas tree in the centre of the stage remains one of my favourite elements and the effect is stunning when the tree extends (until it almost reaches the top of the proscenium) to show Clara shrinking to the size of the toys, mice and Nutcracker. Every scene is astonishing in terms of set but I particularly loved the forest scenes in the snow, complete with falling snowflakes that shower upon the dancers.

Veronica Paeper’s THE NUTCRACKER is a triumph and is the perfect festive treat.

THE NUTCRACKER runs at the Artscape Theatre Centre from 13 to 29 December 2024. Tickets are available via Webtickets ans cost R200 and R400.

