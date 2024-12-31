Review: MY FAIR LADY at the Artscape Opera House Is Musical Theatre Perfection from Start to Finish

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the world’s most adored musicals has arrived in Cape Town – and it’s “lover-ly”.

From start to finish, I was absolutely mesmerised by MY FAIR LADY. There is not a second of this show that isn’t pitch-perfect, aesthetically gorgeous, or choreographed in a unique and eye-catching way.

Brittany Smith as Eliza Doolittle is utterly magical. I’ve written at lengths about her magnificent voice in reviews of multiple operas in Cape Town over the last couple of years. This role showcases so much more than those (golden) pipes: Smith’s comedic timing, spotless cockney accent, and beautiful, three-dimensional characterisation are what make her performance a total knock-out. This is the best I have ever seen her.

Craig Urbani’s portrayal of Henry Higgins is equally outstanding. Urbani nails every punchline and is adept at delivering his character’s dry, often acerbic lines. What a joy to watch – he had me in stitches. The pair share sensational chemistry.

Mark Richardson as Mr Doolittle blew me away. From the second he strutted onto the stage, his characterisation was larger than life and his mannerisms, choreography and vocals are fabulous. Indeed, “With a Little Bit of Luck” and “Get Me to the Church on Time” are some of my favourite numbers. Richardson tackles these high-energy songs with the pep of a teenage boy.

I also really liked Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering – he provides a much needed (and often hilarious) contrast to Higgins’ character. I recently saw Hopkins in WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION; he proves himself to be a versatile actor in this light-hearted production.

Sandi Dlangalala as the lovestruck Freddy Eynsford-Hill displays a powerful, rich voice and makes for an adorable Freddy.

I also really enjoyed Adrienne Pearce as the sassy Mrs Higgins and Megan Spencer as the ever-judicious Mrs Pearce.

I loved seeing so many LAMTA graduates ‘all grown up’ – I recognised various performers in the ensemble and loved seeing the valuable contribution they made to this show. There are no weak links. The ensemble is super strong, and the group numbers are among my favourites of the show.

Greg king’s set design is dazzling. Full of multi-coloured stained-glass windows, intricate detailing, beautifully painted backgrounds and fabulous furniture, the set is lush, inviting and literally breathtaking: when the curtains opened on the interior of Higgins’ abode for the first time, collective gasps were heard in the audience.

Maritha Visagie’s costumes are just as spellbinding. The outfits at Ascot are at once innovative, over the top (in the best way), satirical, and absolutely gorgeous. Eliza’s dress for the embassy ball is what dreams are made up: elegant, glittering perfection. I too could have danced all night if I got to wear that glitzy number.

Kevin Kraak’s musical and orchestral direction is flawless. The cast-members are spectacular, and the harmonies in the group numbers are gorgeous. The live orchestra is the cherry on top of this fantastic show – it wouldn’t be the same without live music.

Duane Alexander’s choreography is (as always) inspired, fresh, daring, and fun. My favourite choreography is that of “With a Little Bit of Luck” and “Get Me to the Church on Time”. The latter in particular, as one of the biggest and most complex ensemble-dances, is sensational. I didn’t know where to look because I didn’t want to miss anything in this bustling scene, and I loved the use of the flower bunches in the choreography.

What I like most about this production is, perhaps, the ending. While this production remained faithful the musical’s conclusion, I really appreciated the subtle differences employed in the final scene. I won’t give any spoilers and, to some, the changes I note may not even be detected. For me, however, the final scene proves, to me, that this show satirises classism, sexism and chauvinism – rather than promoting it. It is the perfect end to a perfect production.

Steven Stead as director has created a masterpiece of a show. This is, by far, my favourite iteration of MY FAIR LADY. Not a single detail has been overlooked. Kudos go to the entire Production Team, the cast and the crew. This show is simply unmissable.

Photo credits: Nardus Engelbrecht

MY FAIR LADY runs at the Artscape Opera House from 12 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. Tickets range from R140.00 to R580.00 and are available via Webtickets.

