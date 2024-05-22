The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy Will Perform HOLLYWOOD at Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy will present their dance production - Hollywood - set to light up the stage from 19th to 29th June 2024 at Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay. As with last year’s hugely successful Vintage Jukebox the annual LAMTA dance show has become a calendar highlight and Hollywood promises to immerse audiences in the lavish world of Hollywood, highlighting both its undeniable allure and hidden complexities.

Hollywood features a spectacular array of works choreographed by some of South Africa's leading names including LAMTA graduates Anna Olivier & Naoline Quinzin, the duo behind the sensational Spring Awakening choreography; alongside Jared Schaedler, Duane Alexander, Brigitte Reeve Taylor, Michelle Reid, Sven Eric Muller, Zoë Aldridge, Ashley Searle, Robin van Wyk, Chesney Stanfield & Emile Petersen. Each one brings their unique style and flair to the production, promising a show brimming with variety, creativity and flair.

Audiences can expect an exceptional exploration of Hollywood's most loved genres - from the Golden Age of cinema, through the stylistic era of film noir to modern day romantic comedies. The production also takes a peek behind the scenes, touching on prevalent topics like the true cost of fame and fortune, Tinseltown politics and the ultimate sacrifices made by those seeking a place in Big Screen history. Hollywood is a must-see for dance lovers and film aficionados alike, offering an engaging narrative expressed through stunning choreography and dramatic visuals.

Walk the red carpet and experience this spectacular journey through Hollywood’s storied past and vibrant present. Tickets cost between R150 to R250 through Webtickets or book at the box office on 0214383300. The show is suitable for all ages. Performances run Tuesday to Saturday at 19h30 with matinees at 14h30 on Saturdays. For Learners and dance studios wanting to secure group discounts, contact Ingrid on 066 564 1816. ENDS

Note to Editors: LAMTA is committed to providing top-notch theatrical and dance education, bringing high-calibre performances to the stage that both entertain and inspire. Through intensive training, innovative production and creative expression, LAMTA remains at the forefront of the performing arts industry in South Africa.

