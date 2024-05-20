Cape Town Opera Will Perform LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR At Artscape In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape Town Opera, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will present Gaetano Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor at Artscape from 14 to 23 June 2024. The opera transfers to the Joburg Theatre on 25 July 2024 for a limited season.

Directed by industry legend and Cape Town Opera's co-founder and Honorary Patron Angelo Gobbato, and with Kamal Khan conducting the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Lucia di Lammermoor is poised to enthrall both seasoned opera enthusiasts and newcomers. With its timeless tale of love, betrayal and madness, the opera remains as relevant today as it was when it first premiered in 1835. From the soaring melodies of the famous Mad Scene to the intricate ensemble numbers, Lucia di Lammermoor is filled with raw emotion and musical brilliance, a true testament to Donizetti's genius and to the enduring power of this thrilling art form.

It is profoundly fitting that Cape Town Opera has come full circle by having Angelo Gobbato return to direct this production, having first directed Lucia di Lammermoor in 1997, two years before the company was officially established as a non-profit entity in 1999.

At the heart of the production lies the tragic heroine Lucia, a role coveted by sopranos for its vocal demands and emotional depth. The cast features a stellar line-up of Cape Town Opera's acclaimed performers and Chorus. Brittany Smith, who recently won a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for her portrayal of Maria in The Sound of Music, brings Lucia to life in all her tragic glory with her radiant soprano voice and compelling stage presence. Smith will perform alongside fellow Cape Town Opera House Soloists Lukhanyo Moyake as Edgardo and Conroy Scott as Enrico. CTO Judith Neilson Young Artists include Asisipho Petu and Julia Portela Piñón as Alisa and Lonwabo Mose as Raimondo. Van Wyk Venter is Normanno and guest artist Sakhumzi Martins sings Arturo.

Designer Michael Mitchell has placed the production into the more present day as opposed to the typical Scottish Highlands setting. The overall look and feel of the set and costumes is modern and contemporary, with Mitchell drawing inspiration from couturier Alexander McQueen for Lucia's wedding dress. His concept also makes use of projections by Kirsti Cumming. Lighting is by Oliver Hauser, movement direction by Kirsten Isenberg and Marvin Kernelle directs the Cape Town Opera Chorus.

Lucia di Lammermoor runs at the Artscape Opera House for five performances only, with matinees at 3pm and evening shows at 7pm. The show on Sunday 16 June at 3pm is a black-tie affair officially marking CTO's birthday and will include a post-show celebration with wine, bubbles and canapés for all attendees. Tickets cost from R215 to R750, and R900 for the 16 June birthday bash. For all shows except 16 June, there are special discounts available for Senior Citizens. Advance booking is recommended through Webtickets and 0214217695.

