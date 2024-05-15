THE MAGIC BOX Will Premiere in South Africa in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney's The Magic Box, a theatrical experience developed in association with Disney Theatrical Group, presented by Fever, together with Proactiv Entertainment and RGB, and produced by leading local promoter Showtime Management, announced the world premiere of its English-language production. The show, featuring an all-South African cast and crew, opens at Artscape, Cape Town, on 9 October for a limited season and then transfers to Montecasino's Teatro, Johannesburg, from 22 November before embarking on an international tour.

The musical, which originally premiered with great success in January 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, immerses the audience in an unprecedented theatrical adventure that combines puppetry, elaborate costumes, and projections in an innovative and large-scale staging. The show is a sensory experience that pays tribute to the art of animation and invites the audience to reconnect with the legacy of Disney music through the stories, songs, and characters that have accompanied them through the different stages of their lives. Disney's songs merge into an iconic original score, and the characters come to life through various theatrical techniques, magnificent choreography, and the voices and performances of a South African cast of 26 top-notch artists.

“We are excited to be involved in a partnership with international producers to bring this brand-new production of The Magic Box to South Africa before the show embarks on a world tour – a true premiere first for the country and the world! Audiences can expect to be blown away by the innovative creativity, unique presentation, and the wonderful magic of Disney on stage in a musical,” says Hazel Feldman of Showtime Management. “Showtime Management has successfully produced several Broadway and West End hits in South Africa featuring South African talent that have gone on to critical acclaim in various overseas territories. Working with our new partners, we are delighted to continue allowing local performers to showcase their talents internationally.”

Sofía Altuna, Team Lead of Fever, said: "After the success of the premiere of La Caja Mágica in Buenos Aires, we are thrilled to continue to spread the magic of Disney around the world and to be able to leverage other major players in the entertainment space such as Showtime Management, with our platform, Fever."

The show includes excerpts from more than 75 songs from Disney films written by some of the most important songwriters and composers of all time, including Alan Menken, Phil Collins, Elton John, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tim Rice, Richard and Robert Sherman, Hans Zimmer, and many more. Some of the iconic songs that are part of the musical are “A Whole New World” (ALADDIN), “We Don't Talk About Bruno” (ENCANTO), “How Far I'll Go” (MOANA), "Circle of Life" (THE LION KING), "Let It Go" (FROZEN) and "This Wish" (WISH).

The musical's creative team includes Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips (Co-Writer and Director, as well as Set Co-Designer), Lynne Kurdziel Formato (Choreographer), and Isaac Saul (Musical Director, Arranger and Orchestrator). Felipe Gamba has led the show's development, co-wrote the book with Phillips and serves as Creative Producer.

“Our musical pays tribute to Disney's creators and the thousands of artists across multiple disciplines who, over the last century, have crafted the beloved worlds that inspire our imaginations,” said Gamba. “Following a remarkable casting process, all of us in the creative team are in awe of South Africa's exceptional musical theatre talent, and excited and honoured to share our show with your audiences.”

Designers on the project include Michael Curry, who worked on the masks and puppets for Disney's "The Lion King" and, on this occasion, brings to life incredible and iconic Disney characters. The design team also features talents such as South African Nthabiseng Malaka with Sofia Di Nunzio on Costumes, David Seldes on Lighting, Steve Cuiffo on Illusions, Johanna Wilhelm for Props and Animated Objects, Maxi Vecco in Projections, Gaston Briski in Sound, and Feliciano San Roman in Wigs and Makeup. South African Alistair Kilbee serves as Technical Supervisor for the production.

From 15 May until 21 May, Disney fans and theatre lovers will be able to sign up on the waiting list at disneythemagicbox.com, which grants them access to an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale period ahead of tickets going on sale to the public on 22 May. If you want to beat the rush at the box office, then don't delay and get ready to experience the magic of Disney.

Sign up on the waiting list today on showtime.co.za or feverup.com. For more information about the show, go to Disneythemagicbox.com.

