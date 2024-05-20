THE DUMB WAITER Comes to the Baxter Masambe Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE DUMB WAITER will be onstage at the Baxter Masambe Theatre from 18 - 28 June 2024.

This award winning play promises to immerse the audience into a suffocating atmosphere of suspense and tension. The play is often called “the greatest one-act” of our time.

THE DUMB WAITER explores the dynamic of two experienced hitmen, waiting in what is thought to be an abandoned basement for their next assignment.

Ben, the senior member in this operation and longtime partner of Ben, waits patiently for orders to arrive from their boss. Having always completed his assignments exactly the same as the last, Ben has never felt the need to deviate from what is expected of him.

Gus on the other hand struggles to contain his sense of unease in this dimly lit room, and can’t help but question the powers that have placed them where they are today. A repetitive sequence of waiting ensues, until the unexpected happens, and questions become more pointed and at times, nearly nonsensical.

At the heart of this production is a stellar cast and crew dedicated to bringing Pinter's early masterpiece to life.

Brent Palmer, the award-winning actor, writer and producer, takes on the role of Ben with complexity and nuance. Brent is an award winning and multi-nominated actor, playwright and producer. In 2024 he won the Fleur Du Cap award for best actor in a leading role for his role as George Megalos in King George. Five of his plays have been nominated for Fleur Du Cap theatre awards. Palmer has performed in a number of plays at the Fugard Theatre and beyond, including Bench, The Father, A Steady Rain, The Kingmakers, Macbeth, The Room and Dinner with the 42’s. In 2015 he received the SAFTA award for Best Short Film, Picture Perfect Heist, which he co- produced with BenchFilms. This year, in collaboration with Ari Kruger and Sketchbook Studios, Palmer wrote and produced a short film titled King George. He has been featured on many television shows like Tali’s Wedding (Showmax), Those Who Can’t (SABC 3), Our Girl (BBC) amongst many more.

Opposite Palmer, Jock Kleynhans takes in the role of Gus. A graduate of the UCT Centre for Theatre and Performance, Kleynhans brings a wealth of experience from his diverse stage and screen roles. His credits include Maynardville’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet, MNet’s Lioness, Apple TV’s ‘Invasion’, and more.

Guiding this exceptional cast is Aidan Scott, making his directorial debut. Scott, known for his dynamic performances, is currently playing Mozart in Peter Shaffer's Amadeus and has a rich history as a seasoned theatre actor. He has also worked in the UK with the smash-hit production Don’t Make Tea, which recently concluded its UK tour. His foray into directing promises fresh insight and innovative direction, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

Cameron Moodey will be emerging the audiences with his brilliant set in this production. He is a designer, maker and stage manger that likes to explore creative ways to mobilize materials. He recently graduated from UCT, as a scenographer, and spends most of his time curating objects and making paper crafts. You’d have recently seen him stage managing Maynardville’s Romeo and

Juliet (dir. by Geoffrey Hyland) , or co-designing the Fleur de Cap winning production, Delela (dir. Tisetso wa Noni Mashefane).

The absurd nature of this world, found in a tiny basement will leave both the characters and the audience lost for words. This team of exceptional and dedicated artists promises to bring the exquisite, hilarious and astounding writing of Harold Pinter’s THE DUMB WAITER to life, in a gripping and thought provoking fashion.

THE DUMB WAITER will be onstage at the Baxter Masambe Theatre from 18 - 28 June 2024. It carries an age restriction of 10 for scenes that carry a reference to violent nature.

Tickets are available online through Webticket, and are priced at R150 standard ticket, R120 for Students & Pensioners.

