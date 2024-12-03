Review: SCROOGE MACBETH at Milnerton Playhouse In Cape Town

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare for a delightful mash-up of holiday cheer and Shakespearean drama in Scrooge Macbeth, a cleverly written two-act comedy that elevates the phrase “the show must go on” to hilarious new heights.

The premise is a riot: just ten minutes before curtain, a sudden outbreak of gastro reduces the cast of A Winter’s Tale to only four actors. With the Hartland Community Theatre’s finances hanging by a thread and an eager audience waiting, the remaining quartet—Bob (Chris Doran), Sylvia (Kathryn Griffiths), Victor (Richard Wade), and Renée (Hannah Molyneux)—scramble to improvise a show that blends Shakespearean scenes with Christmas traditions.

The result? A joyful and cheerful fusion of Shakespearean classics and holiday spirit. From Romeo and Juliet, Tiny Tim, a dramatic entrance from Othello and even a surprisingly jolly Scrooge and Santa Claus makes a festive appearance, adding to the fun. The performances are both comedic and heartwarming.

A standout feature of the production is the singing. Cleverly reimagined Christmas carols keep the audience laughing and tapping along. Sylvia and Renée deliver outstanding performances, well-supported by Bob and Victor. Bob and Sylvia’s rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas is pure comic gold. Their chemistry sizzles, while Victor’s deadpan delivery offers the perfect comedic counterpoint.

Director Judith Herbig masterfully orchestrates the chaos, drawing out impeccable comedic timing from her cast. The grumpy Stage Manager adds another layer of hilarity, maintaining a relentless countdown to curtain, oblivious to the backstage mayhem. Her persistence only fuels the frenzy as the actors navigate Shakespearean mash-ups and rewritten carols.

Thanks to quick costume changes and seamless transitions, the production moves briskly, keeping the energy high and spirits lifted. The clever integration of Shakespearean dialogue with festive themes creates a truly unique and utterly charming holiday experience.

Whether you’re a Shakespeare enthusiast or a Christmas fanatic, Scrooge Macbeth promises to upend expectations with its unique blend of high culture and holiday mayhem. It’s a must-see for anyone looking for a night of laughter and holiday spirit.

I would love to see Scrooge Macbeth again and more of these clever, witty performances. Hopefully, the run will be extended beyond 7 December!

Reader Reviews