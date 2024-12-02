Review: PART OF YOUR WORLD at Theatre On the Bay Celebrates the Best of Alan Menken

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music of Alan Menken dominates many a beloved musical or movie musical – whether you know it or not. His melodies invariably imbue these works with meaning, beauty and depth. PART OF YOUR WORLD includes thirty songs from eleven of these legendary works: ALADDIN, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HERCULES, POCAHONTAS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, TANGLED, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, NEWSIES, SISTER ACT, and KICKS – THE SHOWGIRL MUSICAL.

The focus in this production is purely on the voices, which makes for an intimate evening with Menken’s songs and those performing them. As LAMTA Directors, Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander note, “Against the vibrant backdrop of our dance extravaganza, HOLLYWOOD, and the dramatic Artistry of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, it has been a bustling year at LAMTA. We are thrilled to culminate 2024 with a showcase of our students’ vocal prowess. We applaud their courage and confidence in commanding the grand stage of Pieter Toerien’s Theatre on the Bay as solo vocalists, a vital component of their triple-threat training at LAMTA.”

PART OF YOUR WORLD provides much of the newer LAMTA students with opportunities to shine. Indeed, of the 41 performers in PART OF YOUR WORLD, 23 are first years, 14 are second years and three are third years. While this means that some performances lack the slick, polished and ripe nature of the more experienced performers at LAMTA, the potential is clearly there. While some pieces (particularly the larger group numbers) need a little more tightening, it must be noted that I observed a preview: this is likely to settle as the show progresses. Either way, it is an honour to watch these future stars take the stage in their infancy – the talent of all performers is apparent. As always, there’s too much too mention, so I’ll just touch on a few performances.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is the perfect opening number. Pride Ncube, Xivono Chabalala and Jo Mgogoshe ace their performances, with electric choreography, gorgeous harmonies and high-energy.

Ncube’s stage presence is magnetic. Indeed, her attitude shines through as much as her vocals in both the opening number and in her solo performance of the upbeat “Fabulous Baby”.

My favourite numbers tend to be the funny or quirky character songs. Some highlights include the hilarious take on “Gaston”, masterfully performed by Benjamin Stannard and Michael Mittendorf. It’s the first time I’ve rooted for Gaston’s love life (you’ll understand why when you see it). I also adored “High Adventure” with Matt Blerk, Killian Blerk and Schyler van der Westhuizen. The trio really plays on the comedy in this fun piece and their characterisations and harmonies are fabulous. Harry Smith’s rendition of the nerdy Seymour Krelborn in “Grow for Me” is equally superb.

Some of my favourite ballads include “The Life I Never Led”, beautifully sang by Alessia Gironi and “Speechless”, exquisitely performed by Nikita Latimer, whose powerful set of pipes does not quit. Benjamin Wood’s “Proud of Your Boy” is stunning, as is Benjamin Stannard’s performance of “Evermore”.

Stannard is a fantastic performer – having stood out in HOLLYWOOD as a gifted dancer, I was surprised that he is only in his first year at LAMTA. His magnificent voice shines in all his pieces as does his versatility.

Tatum Coleman and Stannard perform a beautiful rendition of TANGLED’s “I See the Light”. Their soaring vocals and tender portrayals perfectly capture the epiphany of newly discovered love.

I must also mention twelve-year-old talented guest artist, Aiden Ashwell, who recently played Kurt von Trapp in the 2023 production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. His confident performance in “She’s in Love” is confident, cute, and impressive.

Lastly, “Suddenly Seymour” with Mia Dippernaar and Matt Blerk is just gorgeous! The performers’ vocal prowess and the depth of their characterisation makes this one of the highlights of the show. I loved the vulnerability and earnestness they conveyed in the piece.

Guest Director Julie Dickson, along with and Luitingh and Alexander do a fantastic job at staging and directing this intimate production. Amy Campbell and Kurt Haupt’s vocal coaching is equally effective.

No doubt that PART OF YOUR WORLD fits in as ‘part of’ LAMTA’s extensive collection of excellent productions staged over the years.

PART OF YOUR WORLD runs at Theatre on the Bay from 27 November to 7 December 2024. Tickets range from R180 to R250 and are available via Webtickets.

Photo credit: Mark Wessels

