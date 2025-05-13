Review: HAMLET at the Masque Theatre Is Innovative, Relevant and Compelling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I am continuously mesmerised by theatre-makers’ abilities to deliver fresh and novel adaptations of Shakespeare plays. This feminist, gender-swapping retelling of HAMLET is such an adaptation. It is sublime – one of the best shows I have ever seen at the Masque Theatre.

Director Yuri Behari-Leak has situated this iteration of HAMLET within the modern-day film industry, in the bright and flashy world of red carpets, producers’ boardrooms, movie premieres, wrap-parties filmsets, and studios. This adds a whole new dimension to the well-known tragedy.

At Elsinore Denmark Productions, Hamlet (played by Hanna Todd) is an esteemed (female) film director. Her late mother, Cassandra, made up one half of the pair’s mother-daughter/writer-director duo. In this version, Claudius is Hamlet’s father (not uncle!) and head producer of Elsinore Denmark Productions. He murders his wife, Cassandra, after she speaks out against Claudius’ sexual abuse of Gertrude (Cassandra’s sister and a celebrated actress). This setting draws on the #MeToo Movement, and works really well to craft a multi-layered and original take on HAMLET.

Here, Claudius is a Harvey Weinstein-esque figure – with unfettered power who suffers no consequences for his predatory behaviour. It is against this background that Hamlet sets out to avenge her mother’s murder and her aunt’s assault, and to expose her father’s abuse.

The show boasts a strong cast, whose members work well together as an ensemble.

Standouts for me are Hanna Todd as Hamlet and Hannah Molyneux as the ever-loyal Horatia – they are both sensational. Molyneux is so natural – authentic and understated, she delivers a subtle yet powerful performance. In this world, Horatia is a well-known author, whose novels are adapted into films – a woman who literally pens her own narrative.

Todd as Hamlet knocks it out of the park, and her conviction as the avenger of her mother and aunt radiates off the stage. She has an electric stage presence and provides a balanced performance, playing into the comedic moments but also leaning fully into the depth of the piece. Indeed, Todd’s Hamlet is fearless, and has a deep sense of justice.

Gavin Werner as the malicious Claudius is the perfect villain – menacing and threatening. I also really enjoyed Michele Belknap as Polonius, the self-serving casting-agent.

I adored Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, played by Jana Botha and Kim R2. The pair really tease out the humour of the text and had me cackling. I’ve never seen such a hilarious take on Hamlet – the funny bits are really funny.

That being said, the production leans fully into the tragedy of the text and is deeply emotional.

The rest of the cast-members are equally strong.

What I love most about this production is how detail-oriented it is. Behari-Leak has harnessed nuanced performances from his cast – resulting in heartfelt characterisations that manage not to stray into the melodramatic.

The detail is not only evident in the acting but also in the set design, the costumes, the props and the setting of the show in the film industry. Cleverly, “movie” posters of Shakespeare productions that have been performed at the Masque over the last few years adorn the corridor of the Elsinore Denmark Productions Studio. Shows like TWELFTH NIGHT (2023), ROMEO AND JULIET (2019) and COMEDY OF ERRORS (2018) have become the movies produced by Elsinore Denmark Productions – often written and directed by Cassandra and Hamlet.

My favourite scene (while difficult to choose) must be that which takes place in the movie theatre during the premiere of Hamlet’s new film, THE MURDER OF GONZAGO. Behari-Leak has placed rows of actual theatre seats onto the stage so that the characters who make up the audience at the film premiere face the audience in the theatre. Visually this is a delicious scene. It also a hilarious one – filled with tension from Hamlet’s plan to expose Claudius, and broken by the debauchery of a tipsy Rosencrantz and Gildenstern, Hamet’s friends from university.

I also loved the costumes – they are beautiful and varied. Hamlet’s movie premiere look is absolutely gorgeous – filled with pops of colour and so chic. Once again, really detail oriented.

Without providing spoilers, Behari-Leak has made an integral change to the end of the show – one which is which is perfect for the story setting and which, to me, is reminiscent of the film PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.

Ultimately, in seeking justice for the women harmed by Claudius and in doing right for the women around her and for those who come after her, Hamlet must sacrifice herself. Just as so many whistleblowers and survivors still do when reporting abuses – in the film industry and beyond.

Don’t miss this excellent production – you’ve never seen anything like it.

HAMLET runs at the Masque Theatre from 9 to 17 May 2025. Tickets range from R130 to R160 and are available via Webtickets.

Reader Reviews

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 30% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10% Vote Now!