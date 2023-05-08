Review: FIREFLY is a Heartwarming Delight

FIREFLY has had so much positive feedback from various runs that I was worried it wouldn't live up to the hype when I finally got to see it. I can happily state that this production more than lived up to the reports! It was absolutely delightful, beautiful and charming.

I suppose, how could it not be when you put two actors like Sylvaine Strike and Andrew Buckland together on stage?

The story is simple and sweet. It's a love story - a man and a woman meet but are separated by a raging river and both are stuck in loveless marriages. They meet in secret at night on the banks for the river, calling to each other over the sounds of the river.

However, this play isn't just about these characters. Strike and Buckland play the spouses of the couple as well, plus the narrators to the story. It's a wonderful world on stage, with multiple characters coming to life with a simple change in prop or adjustment to costume, plus a shift in physicality and voice. FIREFLY offers you layer upon layer of story. Even the two characters who narrate the story have their own story to tell.

To make the production even richer, you have live piano accompaniment performed by Tony Bentel. This extra layer is perfection. Bentel's music adds drama, romance and whimsy to the entire piece. He even reacts to the performances of the two actors, allowing him to exist within the story as a character at the same level as the narrators.

I'm quite certain the FIREFLY will bring a smile to my face whenever I think about the experience of watching this show. It's simply lovely.

FIREFLY is on at Theatre on the Bay until 13 May. Tickets range from R150 - R250 and can be purchased from Click Here.

The production then moves to Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg and is on from 19 May - 11 June. Tickets R150 - R270 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

Photo credit: Nardus Engelbrecht