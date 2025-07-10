Review: BLOOD AND SILVER at the Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Compelling Tale of Identity, Heritage and Grit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Directed and designed by Fred Abrahamse, BLOOD AND SILVER brings the fascinating memoir of Jan Glazewski to life. Glazewski, beautifully portrayed by David Muller, is born to Polish refugees who fled their home-country on the cusp of WWII, eventually settling in Paarl. Before Glazewski’s parents escaped Poland, however, they buried the family silver in the lush forests of their homeland. “The family silver” becomes both legend and birthright, the story of which is passed down to the Glazewski siblings, together with a hand-drawn map.

Glazewksi’s life is one of grit, determination and overcoming. Born with haemophilia, and having lost his mother to cancer when he was only seven years old, we immediately root for Glazewski as the underdog. Later, the protagonist is diagnosed with HIV-AIDS, after receiving a contaminated blood transfusion.

Against the odds, Glazewski fights back: against the isolation he experiences as an HIV-positive haemophiliac in the 1980s as well as against his parents’ statelessness and the intergenerational effects thereof. Indeed, this show is all about reclaiming: his heritage, his identity and his life.

What I love most about this production is its reliance on the storytelling and the story itself. There are no gimmicks and I was riveted from start to finish. Muller gives a heartfelt and gentle portrayal of the indomitable Glazewski. The show is both poignant (I shed tears at multiple points during the production) and hilariously funny. Indeed, Abrahamse, Muller and Glazewski joined forces to adapt the memoir into this play, and their efforts have paid off.

BLOOD AND SILVER has a short run so do catch it while you have the chance – it is a quiet but powerful performance, full of conviction about a real-life treasure hunter and survivor. Don’t miss it.

BLOOD AND SILVER runs at Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre from 8 to 12 July 2025. Tickets range from R140.00 to R180.00 and are available via WebTickets.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...