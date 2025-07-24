Review: BEYOND at Theatre on the Bay Is Beyond Words

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAMTA has done it again with BEYOND: A FANTASY CIRQUE EXPERIENCE. This gorgeous, cirque variety show is packed with awe-inspiring numbers by a range of choreographers: Anna Olivier, Ashley Searle, Gain Collective, Duane Alexander, Jared Schaedler, Jasmine Minter, Michelle Reid, Natalie Reid, Naoline Quinzin, the Outlore and Robin van Wyk.

As always with LAMTA shows, there is far too much talent and skill on which to comment.

The numbers range from magnificent aerial dancing, to mime, to clowning, to vaudeville, to high-energy group dances, to intimate duets, to juggling, to Rolla Bolla, to the incorporation of mirrors, lasers, and light into the choreography. With acts like these, it’s easy to see why the show sold out before it even opened. I’m hopeful that LAMTA will bring this production back for another run, as was done with some of their previous shows, such as COME TOGETHER and SPRING AWAKENING – there is certainly demand.

In BEYOND, there’s a little bit of everything. The use of so many different choreographers guarantees fresh and unique pieces and brings different tones and atmospheres to the production. It’s impossible to list all my favourite pieces and, with more than 30 numbers in the show, there’s a lot of material from which to draw.

One of my many favourite pieces is “Monkey Business”, choreographed by Kimberly Buckle and Liam Gillespie of the Outlore, which sees performers donning monkey masks and business suits, making wordless yet apt commentary on politicians and the (often unfettered) power that they yield. At once bizarre, hilarious, and terrifying, this act features organised chaos (in the best way), corporate cool, and amazing hip hop – it’s a fever dream I’d love to revisit.

Another highlight is “First Date”, choreographed by Ashley Searle, which explores the different phases of a first date, with each performer portraying, at times, both parties on said date (with one arm depicting one party, and one arm depicting the other party). This piece is cheeky, endearing, and hilarious, capturing the sometimes-awkward, sometimes-exhilarating nature of a first date.

“Le Monstre”, choreographed by Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin, is also fantastic. While guest artist Andrew Searle was unfortunately unable to perform due to injury, I had the treat of seeing Duane Alexander take on the principal role. This is an exceptional group number in which the performers arrange themselves into one amorphous mass – the Monster. Alexander as the “Creator” has ultimate control of the Monster…but not for long. I loved the levels, the slow motion, and the movements used to depict being submerged in water on stage. This is the ultimate revenge piece: where creature destroys creator. It is outstanding.

I must also mention “Mayhem”, choreographed by Jared Schaedler, which is a delicious dance medley of Lady Gaga songs, brought to life with Schaedler’s trademark big energy, action-packed sequences, and sharp, complex choreography.

As we know, a dancing show at LAMTA is never just a dancing show. The hauntingly beautiful vocals of Nikita Latimer, Robert Everson, Benjamin Stannard, Michael Mittendorf, Scarlett Pay and Tatum Coleman are beautiful. In particular the a capella take on “When the Party’s Over” is just spectacular – props to Anton Luitingh’s musical direction.

On top of this, the show features fantastic guest performers, including Jess Frances, whose graceful and ethereal aerial dancing wowed me; Xolani Sikunana, whose spectacular gravity-defying aerial performances are as riveting as they are beautiful; Siyabonga “Bob” Swelindawo’s insane acts as a veteran juggler and circus performer; and Merlo Hollenbach’s Rolla Bolla acts that should be impossible.

As always, there are so many more acts, choreographers and performers who I would love to praise but alas this is a review and not an unauthorised LAMTA biography.

I will, however, mention Michelle Juncker Zoack du Preez, and Killian Blerk, whose energy, stage presence and skill wowed me throughout the show.

This is another hit from Luitingh and Alexander and is like no dance-variety show you have ever seen. In summary, BEYOND is, well, “beyond”. But what else did you expect from LAMTA?

BEYOND runs from 17 to 26 July at Theatre on the Bay. Tickets range from R150.00 to R275.00 and are available via Webtickets.

Photo credits: Daniel Manners

