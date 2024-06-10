PUMPKIN FINDS HER KINDNESS Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The stage production of the award winning book Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness will be performed for young audiences at The Drama Factory this month.

The production will be performed in English as Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness – The Play and in Afrikaans Pampoenpit Se Groen Gevoel from 20 to 22 June.

Performed by Anzio September, Margo Kotze and Miché van Wyk, the production is directed by Bianca Flanders, who also co-wrote it with Dean Balie.



Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness, The Book, won the Exclusive Books Ibby Award for Best Picture Book, for quality of writing, in 2024.

Tickets cost R130 / R110.

“We are thrilled to host this award-winning team with their utterly enchanting and captivating production this holiday,” says Sue Diepeveen, owner of The Drama Factory. “Being able to present both the English and Afrikaans versions in one weekend is also special – come and see them both!”

Based on the award winning children's book Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness, this mini-musical is a delight for the whole family. After losing the singing competition, Pumpkin struggles with feelings of jealousy and envy. With help from her Ouma and Toots the Cat, Pumpkin learns to conquer her Green Monster, and realises her kindness might be closer than she thinks. With laughter, puppets and plenty of songs, this production will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Directed by the Author and Actor Bianca Flanders (Troukoors, Nêrens Noordkaap) and starring Anzio September (Aunty Merle The Musical), Margo Kotze (Troukoek) and Miché van Wyk (Jantjies and the Pearls), this star studded cast will have you clapping along in no time. Nominated for a Fleur du Cap in 2024 after a smash hit run at Artscape as well as a national tour with Curro Create .

With it's stellar cast this production brings elevated children's theatre right to your door step, so don't miss out!

Set Design is by Juanita Ferreira, Music Composition is by Dean Balie and Bianca Flanders. Music Producer is Leon Ecroignard. Puppet Design is by Merryn Carver and Rouve Hattingh. Costume Design is by Karli Heine and Koos Marais.



Gebaseer op die bekroonde kinderboek 'Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness' is hiertoe mini-musiekblyspel 'n plezier vir die hele gesin. Nadat sy die skool sangkompetitsie verloor het, sukkel Pampoen met gevoelens van jaloesie en afguns. Met die hulp van haar Ouma en Toots die kat, leer Pampoen om haar groen monster to oorwen, en besef haar vriendelijkheid is dank nadar as wat sy dink. Met gelag, Poppe en baie liedjes sal hiertoe produksie jou van oor tot oor laat glimlag.

Regie deur skrywer en akteur Bianca Flanders (Troukoors, Nerens Noordkaap) met geselskap Anzio September (Aunty Merle The Musical), Margot Kotze (Troukoek) en Miche' Van Wyk (Jannthie and the Pearls). Die ster belaaide produksie sal jou laat saam harde klap in n' taptrap. Benoem vir n' Fleur Du Cap toekenning in 2024 na n' puik trefslag by Die Artscape zowel as n' nasionale toer saam met Curro Create. Die produksie is verhoogde kinderteatre reg tot jou voordeur, moet dit nie misloop nie.

Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness (die boek) het in 2024 die Exclusive Books Ibby tekening vir beste prenteboek gewen vir kwaliteit skryfwerk.

Stelontwerp - Juanita Ferreria; Music Kompeniste - Dean Balie en Bianca Flanders; Music Vervaardige - Leon Ecroignard; Marionette Ontwerp - Marvyn Carver en Rouve Hattingh; Kostuum Ontwerp - Karli Heine en Koos Marais.

