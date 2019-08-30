PIANOMANIA Comes to The Drama Factory

Godfrey Johnson & Nicholas McDiarmid combine their dazzling pianistic skills with irresistible punches of humour and wit. The two virtuosos, each at their own piano bring you a show that excites, titillates and entertains. PianoMania debuted this May at Durban's Rhumbelow Theatre. Arts Critic, Billy Suter, wrote in his review "Together, with minimal fuss or fanfare, they launch straight into a merry mix of entertainment that has them tipping hats to classical music as well as everyone from Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Gloria Gaynor and Bronski Beat to Billy Joel, Mary Hopkins, Boomtown Rats and Soft Cell."

Godfrey Johnson has performed in over 40 productions. He has performed throughout Europe, Canada and South Africa. In 2009 he performed with Claire Watling at The Jermyn Street Theatre on The West End, London with their award winning show, 'Kissed by Brel'. He has starred in numerous films including David Moore's, " Once Upon A Roadtrip'. He recently composed the music for Pieter-Dirk Uys', " Die Van Aardes van Grootoor." Johnson was recently nominated for three Fleur du Cap Awards for his work in " Vaslav." ( best actor in a musical, best composer and best performance in a one- person show).

Nicholas McDiarmid is an award winning writer, journalist, editor and performer. Having made his concert debut with the Cape Town Symphony, playing Ravel's Piano Concerto in G at the age of 19, Nicholas continued his musical performances as a pianist and violinist whilst focussing on a career in publishing. He performed in The Sydney Chamber Orchestra between 2011 and 2013, and continuing his musical development through teaching, accompanying and writing, Nicholas returned to performing full time in 2015, and has enjoyed successful performances at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square, the PopArt Theatre, the Foxwood Theatre. The Rhumbelow theatre, Alexander Bar Theatre, Krojnendal Music Academy and the Drama Factory. His musical partnership with Godfrey Johnson includes the popular 'PianoMania' series of shows, a highly entertaining mix of musical comedy, daring duets and carefully selected songs.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/god092019.





