Nigerian Afrobeat Artist Spyro To Grace The Stage At African Energy Week Just Energy Transition Concert

Africa's premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, is nearly upon us, and with it comes the highly anticipated Just Energy Transition Concert. Set to grace its stage is the sensational Nigerian Afrobeats and dancehall superstar, Spyro. Taking place on the eve of AEW 2023 in Cape Town, this extraordinary event blends the realms of music and energy, uniting enthusiasts and industry leaders in a resounding harmony for sustainable development across Africa.



Emerging as a prominent figure in the Afrobeats and dancehall genre, Spyro has captured the global spotlight. Born and bred in Nigeria, Sypro skyrocketed to fame following the release of his chart-topping single, "Billing," in July 2022. His track, "Who is your Guy?" proved to be a game-changer. It soared to the top of Shazam charts and Apple's Top 10 music charts in several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gambia.



Spyro's rise from humble beginnings to global stardom resonates with Africa's energy industry's transformative journey, both representing one that reflects the resilience and determination required to achieve success.



“Having Spyro as a performer at AEW's Just Energy Transition Concert is a testament to the power of art in promoting sustainable energy solutions. His music embodies the vibrancy and dynamism required to drive the energy transition forward,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.



You can still secure your participation at AEW 2023 and grab your ticket for the eagerly awaited AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert. The Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town will host this fantastic event on October 16, showcasing a robust line-up of headlining artists, including Ruger, Kamo Mphela, DJ Dollar, and more. Don't miss the chance to join this event and actively participate in Africa's energy renaissance!

AEW is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent's entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit the link below.