Nigerian Afrobeat Artist Spyro To Grace The Stage At African Energy Week Just Energy Transition Concert

Born and bred in Nigeria, Sypro skyrocketed to fame following the release of his chart-topping single, "Billing," in July 2022.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life Photo 1 Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life
Review: THE WAITING GAME Is on at The Masque Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE WAITING GAME Is on at The Masque Theatre
Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay Photo 3 Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay
BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December Photo 4 BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December

Nigerian Afrobeat Artist Spyro To Grace The Stage At African Energy Week Just Energy Transition Concert

Africa's premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, is nearly upon us, and with it comes the highly anticipated Just Energy Transition Concert. Set to grace its stage is the sensational Nigerian Afrobeats and dancehall superstar, Spyro. Taking place on the eve of AEW 2023 in Cape Town, this extraordinary event blends the realms of music and energy, uniting enthusiasts and industry leaders in a resounding harmony for sustainable development across Africa.

Emerging as a prominent figure in the Afrobeats and dancehall genre, Spyro has captured the global spotlight. Born and bred in Nigeria, Sypro skyrocketed to fame following the release of his chart-topping single, "Billing," in July 2022. His track, "Who is your Guy?" proved to be a game-changer. It soared to the top of Shazam charts and Apple's Top 10 music charts in several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gambia.

Spyro's rise from humble beginnings to global stardom resonates with Africa's energy industry's transformative journey, both representing one that reflects the resilience and determination required to achieve success.

“Having Spyro as a performer at AEW's Just Energy Transition Concert is a testament to the power of art in promoting sustainable energy solutions. His music embodies the vibrancy and dynamism required to drive the energy transition forward,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

You can still secure your participation at AEW 2023 and grab your ticket for the eagerly awaited AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert. The Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town will host this fantastic event on October 16, showcasing a robust line-up of headlining artists, including Ruger, Kamo Mphela, DJ Dollar, and more. Don't miss the chance to join this event and actively participate in Africa's energy renaissance!

AEW is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent's entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit the link below.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
DJ Dollar To Energize African Energy Weeks Just Energy Transition Concert In Cape Town Photo
DJ Dollar To Energize African Energy Week's Just Energy Transition Concert In Cape Town

The African Energy Chamber has announced that DJ Dollar, renowned Nigerian recording artist, will be taking center stage at the Just Energy Transition Concert during African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 in Cape Town.

2
Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay Photo
Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay

What did our critic think of SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR at Theatre On The Bay? Sometimes you just need a really good laugh - and that's exactly what SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR delivers. It's a joyous production with excellent comic timing from the two actors and some beautiful nuances layered in by director Christopher Weare.

3
BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December Photo
BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December

The new live theatre show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will bring Blippi to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on the 1st to 10th December 2023. Learn more about how to catch Blippi in South Africa here!

4
Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life Photo
Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life

After a stellar debut season at the Joburg Theatre, TOSCA is coming to the Artscape Opera House this September. This directorial team from Cape Town Opera includes Fiona Du Plooy as Movement Director, and she took some time out to chat to us about her role in the production and the production itself.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City
Artscape Theatre Centre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert
Artscape Theatre Centre (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosi
Theatre On The Bay (9/20-9/23)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City
Teatro at Montecasino (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You