Nelson Mandela Artillery Pipes & Drums to Host Sunset Picnic Concert at the Castle of Good Hope

The City of Tygerberg Choir, Nelson Mandela Artillery Pipes and Drums with the Albion Dance school are performing a sunset Concert at the Castle of Good Hope. Please bring your chairs and picnic and come and enjoy a truly unique experience in the Castle.

The Castle lawns are looking beautiful at this time of the year and a great time to spend watching the musicians and dancers !!! View the historic Castle and with Table Mountain in the background in all its splendour.

This will be a beautiful concert with music and songs from Westside Story, My Fair Lady, and Tonight.

The Bagpipes will play popular favourites like Highland Cathedral, Amazing Grace and some foot tapping dance numbers.

The Albion highland dance school will dance to some popular lilts and Strapthspeys.

All proceeds will go to the support of the musicians and the the bands.

Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy the beautiful music on the lawns of the Castle.

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/102084-sunset-picnic-concert-at-the-castle-of-good-hope/#/





