NIK RABINOWITZ IS ALIVE to be Presented at The Drama Factory

Nik Rabinowitz will return to the Drama Factory for the first time in six hundred and eleventy sixty six days with his imitable brand of lockdown flavoured comedy.

Renowned SA comic Nik Rabinowitz ponders some of life's big questions; like at what age is it ok to get your first skateboard (surprise, it's not at 42), how to survive an apocalypse, and what you can find out from a DNA test (spoiler alert: A LOT).

Schedule

Date and Time Standard

Tue 18th May 7:30pm R160.00

Wed 19th May 7:30pm R160.00

Thu 20th May 7:30pm R160.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/nik2021

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290