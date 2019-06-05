Lilly Slaptsilli Brings I'M GAGGING to Craft Burger Bar

Top drag entertainer Lilly Slaptsilli is at her sassiest best in her first stand-up show called I'm Gagging, a camp, comical romp that has been touted as pure escapism. Drenched in irreverence and off-kilter theatrics, the show is currently running at Craft Burger Bar on Buitengracht Street every Wednesday night until October 2019.

The one-hour show is an unrelenting ass-flapping romp that sits somewhere between comedy, theatre and performance art and showcases the svelte Slaptsilli in fine form. The kitschy-comedy-queen-slash-earnest- webcam-model pulls no punches as she gets loose lipped about grown up shenanigans, celeb encounters, Uber drivers and more. According to Craft Burger Bar's owner, cabaret theatre legend Russell Shapiro, this latest offering by Lilly is packed with dignity-sapping incidents and has a fabulous final twist.

Lilly Slaptsilli aka Clive Allardyce is well known as having been one half of Mince - the other half being Kieron Legacy - the sensational drag duo that performed throughout South Africa for almost twenty years. After years of planning, Lilly, who has always wanted to do stand-up comedy says, " I've flipped the script and here I am, following my lifelong dream!"

I'm Gagging is on every Wednesday night at Craft Burger Bar on Buitengracht Street at 8:30pm. Tickets for the show cost R100 per person. Dinner starts at 6:30pm , the show starts at 8:30pm and tables can be booked through info@craftburgerbar.co.za. Age restriction: 18





