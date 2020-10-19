LAG MY KLA' and LOTTERING ON LOCKDOWN Come to Suidoosterfees

People will be able to enjoy top productions from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Scientists have proven long ago that laughter is not only good for us, but essential for our physical and emotional well-being. The Suidoosterfees productions Lag my kla' and Lottering on Lockdown will undoubtedly have you in stitches at the festival's drive-in shows this November. People will be able to enjoy top productions from the comfort and safety of their cars. Tickets are available at Computicket from R250 per car.

Lag my kla' emanates from an online competition that was launched to identify and develop the talent of young, upcoming comedians. The project, presented in collaboration with Son, kykNET and Suidoosterfees, saw Shimmy Isaacs, Rezah Forbes and Solomon Cupido finetuning newcomers' skills. On 5 November at 20:00 the competition winners will perform with their mentors. To ensure non-stop laughter, other Suidoosterfees comedians - Schalk Bezuidenhout, Wayne McKay, Melt Sieberhagen and Alfred Adriaan - will also join the newcomers on stage.

In Lottering on Lockdown on 13 November 20:00, the inimitable Marc Lottering will share all the juicy info about his adventures during lockdown. His hilarious take on online meetings and home-schooling is surely not to be missed.

"As a festival focusing on the development of new talent and the promotion of social cohesion, we believe that humour is the best way to unite people. When people laugh together, any social barriers or forms of hierarchy disappear. Laughter can be regarded as a driving force for democracy," says Jana Hattingh, CEO of the festival. "After facing 2020's challenges of pandemic proportions, everybody deserves a good laugh! Book your tickets early to avoid disappointment."

