KZN Singer Leads Hit International Queen Show Back Home This Easter

SA's own Dominic Warren brings the highly anticipated Queen: It's A Kinda Magic world tour to Sibaya's Izulu Theatre from 10 to 26 April.

Warren's chance to nab the limelight was presented in 2018 when he auditioned for the show's producers and they recognised him from an impressive performance he once gave in Cape Town.

His extraordinary vocal range, coupled with his flamboyant theatre training and his Freddie-lookalike face, made him perfect for the lead role of the legend himself - Freddie Mercury.

The home-grown artist's new part in the global touring show has already impressed Queen fans in Johannesburg, where he was described as "annoyingly good", and got Cape Town stadium on its feet when Warren entertained the crowd on finals weekend.

Warren, 27, now brings the concert - which is produced by Showtime Australia who brought The ABBA Show to Sibaya just last holiday season - to Durban to deliver a time warp of Queen's iconic Rock anthems at Sibaya's Izulu Theatre, opening on Easter weekend.

This new role is another 'feather in the cap' for the East Coast musician whose perseverance and commitment to performing saw him sharing stages with the likes of Luciano Pavarotti, Joshua Bell and the Soweto String Quartet at a young age, and performing for VIPs such as Bishop Desmond Tutu, Bono and Saul Kerzner.

Joining Warren on stage in Queen: It's a Kinda Magic's two-hour rock experience will be Pietermaritzburg-local Michael Dickens as drummer Roger Taylor, Andrè van der Merwe keeping the rhythm as bass player John Deacon and Australian guitarist Richie Baker taking on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May.



The international cast will bang out iconic hits from Queen's repertoire including We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don't Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, Bohemian Rhapsody and so many more.

Tickets are available online at Computicket.com. For larger bookings of 20 plus, tickets can be booked in person at the Sibaya Box Office or by phone on +27 31 580 5000.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You