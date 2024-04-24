The College Of Magic Presents UNBELIEVABLE For Four Shows Only At Artscape!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The College of Magic's new show, UNBELIEVABLE, comes to Artscape for four shows only on 8 and 9 June.

Unbelievable is a mind-blowing spectacular that showcases the talented youngsters and graduates of The College of Magic.

From grand illusion, to comedy, juggling, daredevil feats and even sleight-of-hand, this unique production will excite and inspire young and old. This year, the show features brand new large-scale illusions never-before-seen in South Africa! The College's exceptional performers have been showcased all over the world - from Austria, China and Italy to ‘60 Minutes' on primetime TV in the United States. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated modern magic, for the whole family.

With Unbelievable, students and graduates of the College of Magic present a show framed in the story of Ntombi. She discovers a magic book that takes her to mysterious worlds where she meets fantastical friendly, and not so friendly, characters. Ultimately, Ntombi finds what she is looking for and magic triumphs!

“We are also delighted to announce that Unbelievable will include guest appearances by two of our esteemed alumni,” says Chad Findlay, Creative Director of The College of Magic. “We welcome TV presenter Marcel Pretorius as well as celebrated film and theatre actor Matthew Baldwin who has performed in films such as Grimsby and Deadliest South Africa. Come and join us for Unbelievable – it is going to be magic!”

The Artscape show forms part of the Kasi Magic Festival which is an initiative to take theatrical magic to other venues. After the run at Artscape, The College of Magic presents a touring version of Unbelievable at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on 13 June, Gugulethu Sports Complex on 15 June and Khayelitsha Sports Hall on 22 June. NAC has generously supported this project.

The College of Magic is an internationally renowned school that teaches young people the art of magic and entertainment. Based in Cape Town, the College productions are famously breath-taking. The College counts national and international stars among its alumni, as well as having launched the careers of many young magicians. Through its various programmes, The College of Magic helps provide life skills to many others as part of its training.

Alumni include Comedians Stuart Taylor and Riaad Moosa, Mentalist Larry Soffer, Magician Olwethu Dyantyi and Ventriloquist Conrad Koch, to name just a few.

Unbelievable will be performed on:

8 June at 15h00 and 19h00

9 June at 12h00 and 15h00

Tickets cost R135-R150

Book at Webtickets

Visit https://www.collegeofmagic.com/ for further information.