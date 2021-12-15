Joburg Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER Into Homes Across South Africa

Following a sold-out season of The Nutcracker at the Joburg Theatre in October, Joburg Ballet will bring this beloved classical ballet to audiences at home when the company streams a filmed performance online from 22 December 2021 to 5 January 2022.

In Joburg Ballet's enchanting production of The Nutcracker, exquisite dancing, sumptuous sets and Tchaikovsky's captivating music come together to create an unforgettable family treat. Produced and choreographed by artistic director Iain MacDonald assisted by ballet mistress Lauren Slade and the artistic team, The Nutcracker transports audiences to the Land of Snow, the Kingdom of the Sweets and the realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Commenting on Joburg Ballet's first major streaming project, CEO Esther Nasser says, "Since the onset of the pandemic, Joburg Ballet's ability to perform for live audiences has been restricted by limits on the size of public gatherings. Online streaming makes it possible for us to reach out and bring the beauty of ballet to audiences at a time when Covid-19 is still such a prevalent part of our day-to-day lives."

Artistic director Iain MacDonald added: "The Nutcracker is a ballet traditionally associated with the festive season which makes it perfect for us to stream over Christmas and New Year. I am delighted that this staging draws on the choreographic talents of company members Nicole Ferreira-Dill, Bruno Miranda and Thabang Mabaso who choreographed sections of the production."

The casting for the streamed performance of The Nutcracker filmed at the Joburg Theatre on 13 October 2021, features Nicole Ferreira-Dill, Armando Barros, Chloé Blair, Gabriel Fernandes and Ruan Galdino in the leading roles supported by the dancers of Joburg Ballet and students of the Joburg Ballet School.

View-on-demand: Once a booking is made viewing may take place any time between the above dates at the discretion of the ticket buyer

Tickets: R150; gain access once you have successfully purchased a ticket by logging into Webtickets and going to the stream ticket under mytickets, click view ticket and click the green streaming button under the barcode to start up the stream

Book: Joburg Theatre Box Office; 0861 670 670; www.joburgtheatre.com