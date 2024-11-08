Interview: Shaun Klaasen of RED RIDING HOOD at the Masque Theatre Talks Choreography

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Masque continues its tradition of whacky fairytale fun for the summer holidays and presents RED RIDING HOOD - fun for all the family this festive season. The Masque’s annual holiday show always features a quirky take on a popular story, bucket loads of laughter and a fabulous music line-up that’s guaranteed to get you grooving!

In anticipation of the show’s run, Shaun Klaasen, the choreographer, discusses his love of dance and choreography, and his choreographic aims for the show.

BWW: Let’s start off with – Do you have a favourite genre of dance? Or perhaps a favourite fusion of one or more styles?

Shaun Klaasen: Musical theatre dancing. I love telling a story through dance. One of my favourite musicals is WEST SIDE STORY as it uses dance as a medium to further the plot.

BWW: Do you prefer dancing or choreographing?

SK: This is tricky. I love dancing! There’s nothing more exciting than dancing to Britney Spears blaring from the speakers. I do, however, enjoy the creation process. Creating and moulding scenes.

BWW: What’s your process in terms of choreographing? Do you write down your dance moves/do them yourself – just as a musician has a process for ‘writing a song’, how do you begin choreographing a dance?

SK: I listen to the song. Many, many times. Usually I hear the multiple aspects of the song (vocal, percussion, instruments) all working together to create a mood or feeling. That feeling makes me move initially. Then I start thinking of a scenario and how characters would react or move in that scene, using the song as the “underscore”. The different aspects, for example the drum-beats at specific points tell me what a character needs to do at that specific time.

BWW: Do you have a favourite dancing piece in RED RIDING HOOD?

SK: There are quite a few. But definitely the two closing numbers and maybe the opening of Act 2.

BWW: What’s your overall aim for the choreography in the show? What do you want it to communicate to the audience or what do you want the audience to take away from it?

SK: My aim with the choreo is to help the story. There is a distinct difference between the Villagers and Wolves, for example. This I can show through dance. There is also tension and fight scenes that can be overwhelming for a (young) audience. The choreo, thus, acts as a buffer or a way to help them along the journey.

BWW: What’s been your biggest challenge as choreographer of the show?

SK: Getting older and busier - stamina! the body doesn’t always work the same way anymore.

BWW: What’s been your favourite part of choreographing this panto?

SK: Working with an amazing and receptive team (cast and Production Team).

BWW: Describe the show in three words.

SK: Fun, festive, feisty.

-------------------------------------------ENDS-----------------------------------------

RED RIDING HOOD will be performed from 13 to 22 December 2024 and from 8 to 12 January 2025.

Bookings can be made via Quicket.

Performance dates are:

13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 December at 19h30

8, 9, 10 and 11 January 2025 at 19h30

Matinees:

14, 15, 21 and 22 December at 14h30

11 and 12 January 2025 at 19h30

Children will be invited onstage after the matinee performances to meet their favourite

characters from the show in our fairy parades.

Tickets cost from R112.00

Grab the fab family discount tickets - four for R450.00

Photo credit: Wesley Amos

