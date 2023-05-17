HIDDEN SENSES with Bryan Miles Comes to The Drama Factory

The Drama Factory will welcome back the phenomenal Bryan Miles with Hidden Senses. This show sees Bryan sharing some of his unique skills with the audience. The show is an interactive journey through the cracks in human perception. Is it possible to create the illusion of a 6th sense? Bryan Miles is an ordinary person with extraordinary skills...whether it is extracting people's inner most thoughts or controlling their behaviour - this show will keep you questioning the potential of the human mind! "Does Free Will exist? Are the thoughts and decisions we make truly our own? Every thought we have results in some kind of action - I don't read minds, I read people."

Meet Bryan Miles - a master of the wicked manipulation of the mind and a performer who is trained in the art of thought deception. Bryan has performed across the globe, from London to Los Angeles, and is the only South African repeatedly booked to perform at the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood.

His primetime SABC TV series, "One Day with Bryan Miles" had South Africans across the country questioning what is possible and what is not. "You just sent a shiver down my spine!" Graeme Richards (SABC 3 Presenter) Bryan can seemingly influence and predict human behaviours. By using his skillset of magic, suggestion and psychology - he is able to theatrically manipulate your perception of the world! "Bryan Miles is amazing!" Jack Parow (Musician)