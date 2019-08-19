Final Extension Announced For KINKY BOOTS At The Fugard Theatre

Due to an overwhelming response, The Fugard Theatre's production of multiple Tony-Award winning musical KINKY BOOTS has been extended for a final time. Bookings are now open until 2 February 2020.

Presented by Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre, this is the first non-replica production of the show, and a brand new, South African original production of this huge-hearted, smash-hit musical.

"We are delighted to announce this further and final extension for the run of KINKY BOOTS, whichwith rave reviews from audiences and media, and consistent sold-out houses, has proven to be a hit amongst our patrons," says Daniel Galloway, Managing Director & Producer of The Fugard Theatre. 'We have been humbled and inspired by the reactions to the show from a diverse range of people.

"The extension provides a wonderful opportunity to plan your holiday bookings and New Year's Eve celebrations, for Capetonians and out-of-towners alike, and we are thrilled to be able to offer a platform of employment for an incredible group of Artists who work on this breathtaking production every day."

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards.

KINKY BOOTS features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Tony Award for Best Original Score, Tony Award for Best Choreography and Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, KINKY BOOTS has played to sold out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This mega-hit is a must see for all Musical Theatre fans.

The Fugard Theatre's KINKY BOOTS is brought to you by the same creative team behind the Fugard Theatre productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, Funny Girl and West Side Story. Direction is by Matthew Wild, Musical Direction by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and Choreography by Louisa Talbot. Costume design is by Birrie Le Roux, Set Design by Paul Wills and Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell. Sound Design is by Mark Malherbe.

A stellar local cast is led by Darren Craig (Grease, High School Musical) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price and Earl Gregory (Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) stepping in to the role of drag queen Lola.

The story: Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, Price & Son, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible, and discover that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

This production has a recommended age restriction of no under 10-year olds.

KINKY BOOTS will be performed at The Fugard Theatre until 2 February 2020 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8pm with a matinee performance on Saturdays and on Sundays at 3pm. Additional performances on Sundays at 7pm will take place from mid-November to mid January 2020.

Tickets starting from R250 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You