Figure Of 8 Dance Collective Reveals Winter Season

Performances run 6 -15 July.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

SET IN MOTION is a theatre dance production that investigates the internal and external forces that pulls us in various directions and sometimes even hinders our ability to live life to the fullest. 'A body in motion will stay in motion, and a body at rest will stay at rest. Unless an external force changes something.'

The piece looks at the many unexpected twists and turns that life takes us on that can make us feel as if we are caught in a web. It touches on life-altering events, but also minor moments that can have opposite outcomes from extreme exhaustion, pain, and confusion, but also hope and happiness.

Many people often feel as if their lives are spinning out of control, but if one creates enough motion and explore our own curiosities, we will find the proper resting place and our purpose along with it.

The cast consists of Shaun Oelf, Ockert Prins, André Maarman, Lisakhanya Nongqongqo under the direction of Grant van Ster.

The set and costumes designed by Carin Bester will include innovative use of materials.

Collaboration has always been a fundamental part of the approach of Figure of 8's work. Lighting designer, Andi Colombo, loves to experiment with the transformative power of light as it sculpts and shadows bodies, objects and space. There will be some text incorporations by Nico Scheepers to create a multi-faceted dance production. The soundscape by Shaun Oelf will be in collaboration with some original music by Franco Prinsloo.

All the collaborators that have been approached has background in physical theatre or some form of dance which ensures an universal dance language throughout the process.

Later this year you can see performances of the company in Stellenbosch at the Toyota US Woordfees and Karatara will be travelling to George, back to the community of Karatara as well as the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

WITH Shaun Oelf, Ockert Prins, André Maarman, Lisakhanya Nongqongqo

DIRECTOR Grant Van Ster

CHOREOGRAPHY Grant Van Ster in collaboration with cast

SET DESIGN Carin Bester

LIGHTING DESIGN Andi Colombo

SOUND DESIGN Shaun Oelf in collaboration with ORIGINAL MUSIC by Franco Prinsloo

WITH SELECTED TEXT Nico Scheepers

PRODUCTION- AND STAGE MANAGER Marie Vogts

with support from the City of Cape Town

WHERE Baxter Golden Arrow Theatre

DATES 6 -15 July (Matinees on Saturdays, no performances on Sundays and Mondays)

BOOKINGS via Webtickets Click Here

PRICE R 80 - R 130 pp




