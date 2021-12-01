Festive Season Fun For All The Family With Cape Town City Ballet's A CHRISTMAS CAROL – THE STORY OF SCROOGE

Following a sold-out run and critical acclaim, Cape Town City Ballet's sumptuous production of Veronica Paeper's A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE returns to Artscape this month. It will be performed from 9 to 22 December at Artscape Theatre.

Although capacity has been increased with the introduction of Level One, seating in the Artscape Theatre will still be strictly limited due to social distancing and government regulations. All Covid-19 regulations will be in place including social distancing and wearing of masks throughout.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE is a special Dickens treat for all ages. Dancers of the Cape Town City Ballet delight audiences in this timeless story about the triumph of joy and the human spirit over greed.

The powerhouse creative team includes choreography by South African ballet doyenne Veronica Paeper, Set and Costume design by design luminary Peter Cazalet and Lighting Design by the acclaimed designer Wilhelm Disbergen.

The role of Ebenezer Scrooge will once again be played by seasoned, multiple award-winning performer Marcel Meyer, who was most recently seen on stage at Artscape in The Lady Aoi.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE is one of more than 40 ballets, among them 16 full-length works, that have been choreographed by Paeper, who began choreographing in 1972.

On Christmas Eve the elderly and unpleasant old man Ebenezer Scrooge is paid a visit by the Ghost of his dead business partner Joseph Marley who tells him that three Spirits will call on Scrooge: The Spirit of Christmas Past, The Spirit of Christmas Present and the Spirit of Christmas Future. Marley tells Scrooge that unless he listens well and changes his miserly ways he will be forever condemned to be in chains of damnation. This is the story of that night.

Established as the Nico Malan Theatre in 1971, the Artscape building this year marks its 50th anniversary in existence.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE will be presented at Artscape Theatre from 9 to 22 December.

Performances are at 19h30 on 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22 December.

There will be matinees at 15h00 on 11, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 22 December.

Tickets cost R195 - R295. Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket.

Cape Town City Ballet is grateful for the support of the City of Cape Town, Western Cape Government, Food Lovers Market and the Cape Town City Ballet Endowment Trust.