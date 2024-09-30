Dada Masilo's SALOME Makes Cape Town Premiere in Joburg Ballet's SCARCITY at Baxter Theatre

Dada Masilo’s Salomé will be featured alongside three other exhilarating works in Joburg Ballet's Scarcity that opens at the Baxter Theatre in October. The highly anticipated season marks the full company’s first-ever visit to the Mother City.

In addition to Salomé, the Scarcity programme features works by Craig Pedro, Chinese-German choreographer Hannah Ma and Netherlands-based Spanish choreographer Jorge Pérez Martínez. After successful runs at the Joburg Theatre and Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) earlier this year, the Cape Town Scarcity season will feature one South African premiere (Azul) and three world premieres. While none of the choreographers will be performing in Scarcity, all will be present at the opening night on 24 October 2024.

Earlier this month in Italy, Masilo was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Premio Positano Léonide Massine for the Art of Dance. The award recognises her global status as "one of the most innovative contemporary choreographers and dancers, celebrated for her reimagined versions of classic works. Her artistry blends African dance with a unique narrative style, addressing themes of tolerance and universal human emotions. This has made her one of the most loved and respected artists globally." Past recipients of this honor include Rudolf Nureyev, Gianni Versace, Maurice Béjart, and Natalia Osipova.

Salomé draws from Oscar Wilde’s play, delving into themes of desire, power, and the destructive nature of unchecked passion. Masilo describes the work as an opportunity to craft a movement vocabulary that resonates with the company, bringing universal stories to life. Craig Pedro’s Ukukhanya Kwenyanga: A Moonlight Waltz, set to the music of Johann Strauss and Pietro Mascagni, merges classical ballet with South Africa’s Xhosa aesthetics. His choreography, featuring dancers in romantic tutus adorned with Xhosa print and bead motifs, elegantly combines European dance styles with local cultural elements.

Award-winning choreographer Hannah Ma presents The Void, a moving exploration of the human soul set against a world in turmoil. Through stillness, joy, truth, and connection, The Void reminds us of the beauty of human existence and the importance of preserving humanity. Jorge Pérez Martínez’s Azul, a spirited and expressive work, evokes the fluidity of water and captures the atmosphere of the Mediterranean. Danced to classical Spanish guitar compositions, Azul features a beautiful pas de deux and showcases a dynamic, flowing dance language.

Commenting on Scarcity, Joburg Ballet CEO Elroy Fillis-Bell explains that the concept of scarcity resonates deeply with South Africans. "Whether it’s the lack of service delivery or the loss of dignity, scarcity shapes the social context of people’s lives. This programme explores the absence of natural and material resources, as well as the loss of memory, identity, and self."

The production of Scarcity is generously supported by the Embassies of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Spain, the Ministry of Culture of Rhineland Palatinate, Air France, and Business and Arts South Africa (BASA).

Scarcity runs from Thursday 24 October, to Saturday 26 October 2024, at the Pam Golding venue at the Baxter Theatre. Evening performances are scheduled for 19h00, with matinees on 25 and 26 October at 11h00 and 14h00. Tickets for the 11h00 performance are R110, and discounts are available for senior citizens, students, groups of ten or more, and children aged 4 to 7. Tickets range from R180 to R300, and advance booking is highly recommended through Webtickets.