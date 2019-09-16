DIRTY WORDS Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Dirty Words was born in the fast and loose crucible that is Alexander Upstairs' own monthly experimental platform, Play Things. Immediately it became a cult sensation. Filthy, Explicit and incredibly funny... Dirty Words pulls back the covers on erotica, chat sex, dirty talk and naughty sexy grammar. In seven sketches Maggie and Sanda turn up the raunch, slipping in sexy tongue twisters and burlesque shenanigans.

Warning: contains all the dirty words

Andrew Laubscher (Mr Director) is a very sexy Cape Town-based film and theatre actor. Trained at the University of Cape Town (graduated 2007), Laubscher has performed in numerous stage productions both locally and internationally, as well as several feature and short films. Some theatre highlights include: 'As You Like It' directed by Geoffrey Hyland; 'Cosi' directed by Scott Sparrow; 'Antony and Cleopatra' directed by Marthinus Basson; 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' directed by Guy de Lancey; 'Lovborg's Women' directed by Chris Weare (Fleur Du Cap nomination for Best Supporting Actor); 'Mafeking Road' directed by Tara Notcutt; 'A Comedy Of Errors' directed by Matthew Wild; and 'Balbesit' directed by Jaco Bouwer.

In 2014, Andrew won the Fleur de Cap Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as Riff-Raff in 'The Rocky Horror Show', performed at The Fugard Theatre from 2013 - 2015. More recently Laubscher's theatre work includes 'The Emissary' written and directed by Louis Viljoen; 'The Finkelsteins are Coming to Dinner' directed by Adrian Collins, 'Marat/Sade' directed by Jaco Bouwer; and 'Tiger Bay' performed at The Artscape Theatre. In 2018, he acted in the award winning Afrikaans play 'Swerfgoed' directed by Tinarie van Wyk Loots.

In 2019, Laubscher made his directorial debut with Gaëtan Schmid's one man physical theatre play, 'Zombie Attack!' which enjoyed a successful tour to the National Arts Festival in Makhanda (fka Grahamstown). 'Dirty Words' will be his time in the director's seat. Come see how he handles it.

Jon Keevy first wrote 'Dirty Words' under the nom de plum of Jack Hardcastle, fictional author of even more fictional erotica. His cover was uh blown almost immediately by the press and so he had to explain to his mum what the play was about. Like many people hustling in the Cape Town theatre industry he has pretend to be able to multi-task as a writer, producer, designer, stagehand, fight choreographer, teacher, barman, husband, and dungeon master (not the sexy kind).

He graduated from UCT in 2007 for the 3rd time with an MA in theatre-making and started making theatre with Bosnian-born director Sanjin Muftic, a long time collaborator on many ill-advised schemes. Together they produced four plays at the National Arts Festival, toured to faraway places like Rwanda and Knysna, ran an underground theatre until the cops shut it down, created projections for operas directed by Lara Bye and generally kept themselves busy.

As a writer Keevy flounces through different genres, from Children's theatre to saucy sketch comedy, to solo shows dealing with dark South African themes. Most of these he has produced himself or with the aid of ASSITEJ and/or the Theatre Arts Admin Collective.

Maggie Gericke (the Actress) is a performer based in Cape town, she was most recently seen in Peter Schafer's 'Equus' directer by Fred Abramse at Theatre on the Bay and Montecasino in Joburg. She's a graduate of the University of Cape Town's performance programme and has taken parts in independent plays, short films and television adverts. She is looking forward to playing characters closer to her age. She also takes pretty nice photos, writes and illustrates. Her social media game is neglected at best, which is commendable.

Sanda Shandu (the Actor). Raised in Newcastle KZN, Sanda moved to Cape Town in pursuit of a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Organisational Psychology at UCT. Once graduated and acquiring a keenness in performance as an actor/singer from a young age, Sanda worked as a waiter at Stardust Theatrical Dining restaurant. Not so long after he landed his first professional role in 2015 at The Fugard Theatre in David Kramer's musical 'Orpheus in Africa' as "Richard Collins" during the run of which he entered SABC3's Presenter Search and finished as a runner up. In 2016 December season he joined forces with David Kramer once again playing various roles in The Fugard's musical 'District 6: Kanala'. 2017 brought about more work at The Fugard Theatre, he got the role of "Lucky" in South Africa's legendary hit musical 'King Kong', which also toured to Johannesburg the same year. He made his Netflix debut in an American teen romantic comedy film 'The Kissing Booth' (2018). After the film's success worldwide he reprised his role 'The Kissing Booth 2' which is set to be released in 2020. In 2018 he joined The Long Shots improvised comedy troupe which performs weekly in and around Cape town. That same year he received his first acting accolades by winning best supporting actor in a musical for his role in 'King Kong' at both the Fleur du Cap and Naledi award ceremonies. Despite these awards he still agreed to deliver 50 minutes of lewd, rude and pun-ridden comedy in 'Dirty Words'.

Schedule

Tickets are R100 - R160 and available at shows.alexanderbar.co.za

Date and Time

Thu 19th Sep 9pm

Fri 20th Sep 9pm

Sat 21st Sep 9pm

Tue 24th Sep 9pm

Wed 25th Sep 9pm

Thu 26th Sep 9pm

Fri 27th Sep 9pm

Sat 28th Sep 9pm

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/DirtyWords2019. You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays 5pm to late, closed Sundays and some public holidays.

For General Bar Enquiries call: 066 002 1092 and for Theatre and the Boxoffice: 079 199 9078





