Committie's Comedy Carousel Comes to Theatre On The Bay in December 2021

From the 10 December, 2021 to the 15 January, 2022 Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay will host it's first ever comedy lineup extravaganza.

Renowned South African funnyman and award winning actor Alan Committie is delighted to bring you a year-end comedy treat with a hilarious lineup of comedians to tickle your funny bone and ache your belly!

Every night will be hosted by Alan Committie and includes a young rising comedy act, an established Cape Town comedian, and then a full stand up set from a starring headliner. Four acts in one night! The 90 minute show will give you a variety of comic voices, perspectives and above all big laughs.

The headliners over the run include renowned South African Xhosa speaking Jewish comic Nik Rabinowitz, physical comedian Rob van Vuuren and the hilarious Schalk Bezuidenhout. Other comics include Dalin Oliver, Mel Jones, Gilli Apter, Yaseen Barnes and Sophie Joans.

Any one night could include a special guest comic who "jumps onto the lineup" for some extra spice.

For full line-up details visit Computicket or www.pietertoerien.co.za

The Headliner act will be advertised and fixed but any additions or alterations to the rest of the bill are subject to change.

Come to the beautiful Theatre On The Bay and enjoy a brilliant night of laughs as some of South Africa's brightest comedy stars bring you their best takes on current affairs and the foibles of modern life. There is also a special guest appearance by Committie's alter ego: part time security guard Mr Johann van der Walt!

After the many challenges and madnesses of the last two years this could just about be the perfect tonic for the soul! Duration: 90 minutes Age restriction: 12+ Ticket prices: R180 - R230 Covid-19 safety protocols in place at the venue.

Booking link: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/alan_committie_s_comedy_carousel_/7177298